The Real Housewives of New York season 15: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series

Alongside the resurgence of the pumpkin flavor, sweater weather and Thanksgiving, it looks like Bravo fans have another highlight of the fall to look forward to, as we're getting The Real Housewives of New York season 15.

This new era of the reality series kicked off with The Real Housewives of New York season 14, featuring a new cast that resonated with Housewife fanatics. So will this new season forge ahead on the path of success?

Here's everything we know about RHONY season 15.

The new season of RHONY debuts on Tuesday, October 1, at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo. The season 15 premiere becomes available to stream the next day on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of New York is a Bravo original series, so new episodes air live on Bravo in the US. For those who have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . Additionally, Peacock provides next-day streaming of each episode.

In the UK, the new season is expected to join previous seasons on Hayu .

The Real Housewives of New York season 15 premise

Here is a synopsis of the season:

"Back for another bite out of the Big Apple, this flourishing group of friends — Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield — are joined by elite new faces Racquel Chevremont and Rebecca Minkoff. But things can change in a New York minute when rumors start spreading among the ladies and only time will tell if longstanding loyalties are strong enough to weather the storm as secrets shake things up."

The Real Housewives of New York season 15 cast

Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons, Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva of The Real Housewives of New York (Image credit: Mei Tao/Bravo)

Here is what you can look forward to with the cast members of this season:

"As she finally takes her mom's ashes out of the shopping bag and to their final resting place, Sai De Silva tests out the world of therapy and enters her realm of Zen. As life goes on, will she be able to keep her cool or when push comes to shove, will Sai fire back?

"Happier than ever and madly in love with Mr. Connecticut, Ubah Hassan's dreams of becoming a mother seem closer than ever. Though as her relationship continues to prosper, she struggles with the thought of giving up her independence.

"Erin Lichy moved her family out of 'up-and-coming' Tribeca and back to the Upper West Side in hopes of creating a more convenient life for her family. These days, however, Erin finds herself needing her friends more than ever as she struggles with a loved one's cancer diagnosis while also navigating unexpected issues with her husband, Abe.

"Jenna Lyons remains as busy as ever as she navigates her career and motherhood. As she settles into her blossoming new relationship and prepares for her son to go off to college, can she find balance in her personal life while maintaining her bustling social engagements and successful business ventures?

"After two years with her twins, Jessel Taank has mastered the art of being a boy mom and is on a mission to bring a baby girl onto the scene. However, she's reminded it takes two to tango and she must convince a distracted Pavit to get on board with baby no. 3 in order to make her dreams a reality.

"Life for Brynn Whitfield is as sweet as can be since moving into her dream apartment with her energetic puppy, Sugar. Now that she's perfected her new space and settled into life as a dog-mom, she's ready to explore the next chapter: motherhood. But as rumors begin to swirl, she finds the life she's worked so hard to create is questioned.

"Born in Brooklyn and raised in the Bronx, Racquel Chevremont is an esteemed art curator with more than 20 years of experience. She's also a seasoned model, gracing ad campaigns for Benetton, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Fila, L'Oréal, Nivea and International Elle magazine covers. As a proud Black queer woman, Racquel is dedicated to amplifying the voices of queer folks of diaspora, namely co-founding of The Josie Club, a Black Queer Femme and Woman supported and operated social impact group. Living out a fairytale with her two kids and partner, Racquel won't let past rumors from the New York art scene get in the way of her happily ever after.

"Known for her global accessible luxury fashion brand that was created in 2005, Rebecca Minkoff is a best-selling author and powerhouse entrepreneur who has paved the way for many and is the co-founder of the Female Founder Collective. Rebecca is dedicated to creating the modern cultural and business narrative of togetherness and a shared success. She continues to push boundaries, lead the fashion industry and galvanize communities of women by promoting confidence, fearlessness and authenticity. She is a loving wife and devoted mother of four. Rebecca's reputation precedes her, but will impressing this new group of friends prove more difficult than creating a $100 million brand?"

The Real Housewives of New York season 15 trailer

Judging by the trailer, one husband is going to catch a lot of heat from Beyonce fans. Take a look at the clip below.