The Neighborhood season 7: everything we know about about the comedy

It's hard to believe that The Neighborhood first premiered in primetime back in October 2018 and now is getting ready to air The Neighborhood season 7.

The comedy duo of Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield has proven to be a winning combination for fans who can't get enough of seeing the once-just neighbors develop into unlikely best friends. Joined by other TV veterans like Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs, the series has managed to take viewers on quite the journey over the years and looks to continue to do so in new episodes.

Here's everything we know about The Neighborhood season 7.

With The Neighborhood season 6 having just wrapped on Monday, May 6, we're a long way from seeing episodes for season 7. However, as release information for the new season becomes available, we'll pass along the update. What we do know, is that when new episodes do air, they will do so on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS in fall 2024.

For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is available through a number of live TV streaming services such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air. Additionally, new episodes become available to stream the day after they air for Paramount Plus Essential subscribers.

We don't have release information about when season 7 episodes become available in the UK, but seasons 1-5 are available on channel E4.

The Neighborhood season 7 plot

Specific details for the new season are not yet available. However, at the core of the series is a comedy about what happens when two people from different worlds become unlikely friends. Here is an official overview of the series:

"The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer in a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness.

"Dave Johnson is a good-natured, professional conflict negotiator. When his wife, Gemma, gets a job as a school principal in L.A., they move from Michigan with their young son, Grover, unfazed that their new dream home is located in a community quite different from their small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor, Calvin Butler, is wary of the newcomers, certain that the Johnsons will disrupt the culture on the block.

"However, Calvin's gracious wife, Tina, rolls out the welcome wagon; their chipper younger son, Marty, thinks the Johnsons could be good for the community; and their older son, Malcolm, finds Dave may finally be someone who understands him. Dave realizes that fitting into their new community is more complex than he expected, but if he can find a way to connect with Calvin, they have an excellent chance of making their new neighborhood their home."

The Neighborhood season 7 cast

Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield in The Neighborhood (Image credit: Monty Brinton/CBS)

We don't have any major casting news. However, should that change, we'll pass along the update. As of now, the season 7 cast is slated to star Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield as Calvin and Dave respectively. Cedric the Entertainer has starred in a few popular shows over the years, including The Steve Harvey Show and The Soul Man. He's also appeared on the big screen in movies such as The Barbershop films, Johnson Family Vacation and Kingdom Come.

Greenfield has also made a name for himself starring in popular TV shows. He was nominated for an Emmy for portraying the character Schmidt in New Girl, and he was spotted in American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Veronica Mars, just to name a few roles.

Helping to round out The Neighborhood cast are:

Beth Behrs (2 Broke Girls) as Gemma Johnson

Tichina Arnold (Everybody Hates Chris) as Tina Butler

Sheaun McKinney (Snowfall) as Malcolm Butler

Marcel Spears (The Mayor) as Marty Butler

Hank Greenspan (13 Reasons Why) as Grover Johnson

Skye Townsend (Black Lady Sketch Show) as Courtney

The Neighborhood season 7 trailer

A trailer for the new season hasn't been released yet. Once one is, we'll place it here.