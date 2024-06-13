Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist — release date, cast and everything we know about the limited series

Mix an all-star cast, an epic crime story and 70s allure, and you get the anticipated limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

Funnyman Kevin Hart, Oscar-nominated actors Don Cheadle and Taraji P. Henson and the hardest working man in Hollywood, Samuel L. Jackson, help lead an incredibly stacked cast to tell the infamous story of an armed robbery that occurred right after Muhammad Ali's historic 1970 comeback fight. The robbery made quite the splash in Atlanta at the time and left an undeniable mark on the city.

Want to know more? Here's everything we know about Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist premieres exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, September 5, in the US. For those interested in watching the series, you'll need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Peacock offers several options for would-be subscribers.

We currently don't have any information about a UK release date for the show, but once that becomes available, we'll pass along the update.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist plot

Samuel L. Jackson in Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Image credit: Peacock)

Here is a synopsis for the series:

"Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali's historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man's life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the 'Black Mecca.' When a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country's wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta's history. Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city's desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice."

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist cast

As previously mentioned, Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, Taraji P. Henson and Samuel L. Jackson help to lead the cast. Hart was recently spotted in Die Hart 2: Die Harter and Lift, Cheadle has been spotted in The Big Cigar and The Avengers movies, Henson was front and center for The Color Purple musical and Jackson this year alone was in things like Damaged and Argylle.

Also along for the ride are Terrence Howard (Shirley), Chloe Bailey (Praise This), Rockmond Dunbar (9-1-1) and more.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist trailer

Check out the exciting teaser trailer for the series below.