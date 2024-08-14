Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?: release date, host and everything we know about the game show

In addition to being a three-time Super Bowl winner, one of the best NFL tight ends ever, popular podcaster and dating Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce can add one more title to his bio: game show host, as he will be emceeing the new game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, which is coming to Prime Video in 2024.

A new twist on the fan-favorite game show Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, a team of celebrities will see if they can help contestants answer questions in the hopes of winning $100,000. This is part of Prime Video's expansion into the game show format, following them exclusively streaming episodes of the Fox game show The 1% Club and soon launching their own version of Jeopardy!, Pop Culture Jeopardy!

So what else do you need to know about Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? Read on to find out.

Prime Video is premiering Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? exclusively on the platform on Wednesday, October 16.

In order to watch the game show, you need to be signed up for Prime Video. If you are an Amazon subscriber you automatically have access to Prime Video, but you can also subscribe to Prime Video by itself for $9 per month.

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? host

Even though Travis Kelce is still one of the best players in the NFL, he has been branching outside of football recently, with hosting Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? another example of this.

His other non-football ventures in recent years include his hit podcast, New Heights, that he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce and a slew of commercials that he stars in, often with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates.

Kelce is also getting into acting — he has a role in the Ryan Murphy TV series Grotesquerie — as well producing, with his first feature movie producing credit for the 2024 new movie My Dead Friend Zoe.

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? cast

Kelce isn't the only big name attached to the game show. As the title would suggest, celebrities are going to be a part of the proceedings.

The celebrity castmates that are going to be participating in the show are comedians Nikki Glaser, Natasha Leggero, Nicole Byer and Ron Funches; former NFL players Ryan Fitzpatrick and Chad Ochocinco; reality stars Garcelle Beauvais (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Lala Kent (Vanderpump Rules) and Sophia Stallone (The Family Stallone); and Lilly Singh (A Little Late with Lilly Singh).

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Sophia Stallone, Nicole Byer, Ron Funches and Lala Kent on Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? (Image credit: Adam Rose/Prime Video)

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? gameplay

Here is the official synopsis of how Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is going to work:

"Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? offers a fun, new twist on the premise of the original popular format. Hosted by Travis Kelce, each game will welcome an adult contestant who will rely on a classroom full of celebrities from comedy, screen and sports to help them answer 11 questions on a range of subjects, pulled from elementary curriculum, in an effort to win a $100,000 prize. Rather than compete against the stars, contestants enlist their help and, in some cases, can even 'cheat' off of them. And on the final question, worth $100,000, the contestant selects one celebrity to discuss the answer with before locking in. The final question is always at the 6th-grade level."

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? trailer

There is no trailer for Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? yet. When one becomes available we'll add it here.