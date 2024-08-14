Grotesquerie: release date, cast, premise and everything we know about the Ryan Murphy series

It wouldn't be fall television without Ryan Murphy...and Travis Kelce. The new FX horror drama Grotesquerie is the latest addition to Murphy's impressive collection of horror series.

It's worth mentioning that there will be five Ryan Murphy shows airing during the fall 2024 television season. In addition to Grotesquerie on FX, viewers will also be treated to 9-1-1 season 8 and Doctor Odyssey on ABC, 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 on Fox and American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez on FX.

While American Horror Story season 13 has been greenlit, there is no timeline for the next season's release, which means Grotesquerie could be the only show to fill Murphy's fall horror quota for the 2024 season while AHS moves to the spring.

Here's everything we know about Grotesquerie.

Grotesquerie premieres Wednesday, September 25, at 10 pm ET/PT on FX. New episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

We don't have an exact date for a UK premiere yet, but FX has indicated that the series will be available to international viewers on Disney Plus "soon."

FX is available through most cable TV subscriptions, but if you've cut the cord you can watch FX on streaming platforms like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Grotesquerie premise

Here's the premise of Grotesquerie from FX:

"In FX’s Grotesquerie, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. 'Detective Lois Tryon' feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of 'Sister Megan,' a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers."

Grotesquerie cast

Take a look at the cast of Grotesquerie and the characters they play below:

Niecy Nash-Betts (Reno 9-1-1) as Detective Lois Tryon

Courtney B. Vance (The Hunt for Red October) as Marshall Tryon

Lesley Manville (Another Year) as Nurse Redd

Micaela Diamond (tick, tick...BOOM) as Sister Megan

Nicholas Alexander Chavez (General Hospital) as Father Charlie

Raven Goodwin (The Station Agent) as Merritt Tryon

Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) in an unannounced role

Grotesquerie trailer

There's no trailer for Grotesquerie just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.