The 1% Club: release date, host and everything we know about the game show

US summer TV can also be described as the summer of game shows, as the popular format has a bevy of shows set to entertain viewers this summer, including the new series The 1% Club. Inspired by the popular UK game show of the same name, The 1% Club asks contestants questions that challenge how their brain works, seeing who can make it through to the 1% question and a chance at $100,000.

Broadcast networks are filling their primetime schedules with game shows for some summer entertainment. That includes favorites like Name That Tune, Celebrity Family Feud, Lingo and more. But there are also some brand new game shows viewers can enjoy, like The Quiz with Balls and The 1% Club.

Learn more about The 1% Club by reading below and getting everything from when it is airing to what network it's airing on to who the host is and more.

Viewers can watch The 1% Club on Mondays at 9 pm ET/PT this summer starting on June 3 on Fox. Each new episode will be available to stream on Prime Video the next day. However, The 1% Club premiere was released on Prime Video early as a sneak peek, so you can watch it on the streaming service right now.

In order to tune into The 1% Club on Fox, you need to have one of the following services: a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service that carries Fox, like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

To catch the show on Prime Video, you need a subscription to Amazon Prime, which in addition to shows can get you deals on shopping and more.

The 1% Club host

Serving as the emcee for The 1% Club is actor/comedian/writer Patton Oswalt. Oswalt is an Emmy winner who has starred on TV shows like The King of Queens, United States of Tara, AP Bio, The Goldbergs and Manhunt, as well as made guest appearances on ones like Parks & Rec, Justified and Hacks season 3. He has also starred in movies like Ratatouille, Young Adult and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

The 1% Club gameplay

Here is the general premise for The 1% Club:

"100 contestants compete for the chance to win $100,000. But it’s not typical trivia that’s going to be tested, it’s questions about logic, common sense and how your brain actually works."

The game will feature 15 questions, starting with the 90% question and then increasing in difficulty until the final 1% question. All participating contestants answer each question, but if you get one wrong then you are eliminated from the game.

In each game, each player has $1,000 to their name. If they are eliminated, their $1,000 is added to the prize pot for the episode. The contestant that goes the farthest in the game then gets the chance to answer the 1% question to win the entire prize pot, which could be up to $100,000.

In a fun bit of interactive gameplay, even if you're not in the field of 100 contestants playing for the money prize, you can see how you’d do by answering the questions at home via The 1% Club app .

The 1% Club trailer

Get a quick preview of The 1% Club with the official trailer directly below: