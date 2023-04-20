Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 — release date, cast and everything we know about the Ghostbusters sequel

McKenna Grace (right) is just one of the stars expected to return for the next movie.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was a solid hit for Sony during the pandemic years, so it's no surprise that a new sequel is in the works, and it could be one of the biggest new movies to release in late 2023.

Unlike Ghostbusters: Afterlife, this new entry in the franchise is heading home, as we're leaving Summerville behind for a new adventure in the Ghostbusters' old stomping grounds, New York City.

Info about the fourth mainline Ghostbusters movie is still pretty thin on the ground; the biggest announcements have been the release date and some casting info about the new faces who are set to appear in the forthcoming flick. Here's everything we know about Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel right now.

We know that we're in for a holiday treat this time around, as the Ghostbusters return on Wednesday, December 20.

The release date for Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 was confirmed by Jason Reitman and Afterlife writer Gil Kenan on Ghostbusters Day (June 8) last year.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 cast

Most of the main cast from Ghostbusters: Afterlife are expected to return for the new sequel. That means we expect to see Egon Spengler's daughter Callie (Carrie Coon) and his grandkids Phoebe (McKenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) returning, along with teacher Mr. Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd) and Lucky Domingo (Celeste O'Connor) back in action this holiday season.

We'd also expect our surviving Ghostbusters from the original movie — Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) — to reappear in some capacity, too.

On March 24, we learned that a few new faces would be appearing in the movie. Deadline (opens in new tab) revealed that Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster and Emily Alyn Lind had all boarded the project, though their roles have not yet been revealed.

What will happen in the Ghostbusters sequel?

Details about the next Ghostbusters movie are very thin on the ground at the time of our latest update.

The biggest thing we know right now is, per the end credits scene from Ghostbusters: Afterlife, we're about to return to the iconic New York City firehouse for the next installment. That post-credits scene teased that Winston (Ernie Hudson) had repurchased the gang's old base of operations and intended to reopen the company.

Writer Gil Kenan has not been shy about confirming that the firehouse will factor into the new film in a major way, even if we don't know much more about the plot just yet.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel director

Along with writing the film with Jason Reitman, Monster House director Gil Kenan is stepping behind the camera this time around.

At the time his role was confirmed (opens in new tab), Kenan said: "It's an absolute honor to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga. I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a Ghostbusters film."

Kenan previously served as a writer and executive producer on Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and directed A Boy Called Christmas, the 2015 Poltergeist remake, 2008's City of Ember, and one episode of the Scream TV series.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel trailer

Not yet, and since the film only seemed to go into production recently, we expect we won't be laying eyes on a Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 trailer for a little while yet. As and when one arrives, we'll be sure to embed it here.