The Quiz with Balls: release date, host and everything we know about the game show

The summer TV season is filled with game shows, including one of the more interestingly titled game shows in quite some time: The Quiz with Balls. The brand new game show is set to air on Fox and is a combination of a quiz show and large-scale physical competitions.

Fox already has a robust lineup of game shows that are going to be highlighting its slate of summer programming; this includes Beat Shazam season 7, Don't Forget the Lyrics season 3, I Can See Your Voice and Name That Tune. And there's even more on the other networks, including fan favorites like Celebrity Family Feud, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and The Weakest Link. Can The Quiz with Balls become as popular as those?

Before we see for ourselves, here is everything you need to know about the new game show.

The Quiz with Balls premieres on Fox on Tuesday, May 28, at 9 pm ET/PT. It will share Fox's Tuesday primetime lineup with Beat Shazam.

If you want to tune in to watch The Quiz with Balls live, you need to have access to your local Fox station through either a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service that carries Fox, like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV. All episodes are going to be available to watch on-demand on Hulu the day after they air on Fox.

The Quiz with Balls premise

As described by Fox, The Quiz with Balls pits brains against balls, as two families go head-to-head in each episode for a chance to win $100,000.

How the game works is that players will stand on a platform above a pool. The families must work together on a multiple-choice quiz where each question is allocated to a spot with a giant ball positioned behind it. If the team gives the correct answer, the ball rolls down and stops before hitting one of the players. If the answer is wrong, the ball hits one of the players and knocks them into the pool. Each correct answer banks more money for each team, but the questions get harder as more players are knocked into the pool.

When there is just one player remaining dry, they get to compete in the final round for the grand prize.

The Quiz with Balls originated in The Netherlands, where it premiered last summer and was so popular the country’s broadcaster (SBS6) gave it a four-episode winter special and plans to release a new season later this year.

The Quiz with Balls host

The host for The Quiz with Balls is Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah.

"When I got hit up about hosting an epic face-off between big brains and even bigger balls, I was like…'I got this,'" said Pharoah in a press release. "Then I found out it was a game show series on Fox and thought…even better!"

Fox Entertainment's President of Unscripted Programming Allison Wallach added, "No matter the stage or show, Jay's singular brand of humor and comedic timing elevates everything he does. With him at the helm of The Quiz with Balls, viewers of all ages are assured an exciting and hilarious hour of fun playing along with Jay and our family contestants."

The Quiz with Balls trailer

Get a look at the new game show right here with The Quiz with Balls trailer: