Beat Shazam season 7: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the game show

Calling all musical lovers who can recite songs word for word, or at least think they're up to the task. Beat Shazam season 7 helps kick off the summer slate of competition shows, joining other series like Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2 and The Quiz with Balls.

So what can fans expect to see with the new episodes of the Jamie Foxx-led program?

Here's everything we know about Beat Shazam season 7.

Beat Shazam season 7 premieres on Tuesday, May 28, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Beat Shazam airs live on Fox in the US. If you've cut ties with traditional cable/satellite TV, Fox is a channel on live TV streaming services like Fubo , Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Sling TV . Additionally, you can stream episodes the day after they air on Hulu.

We're still waiting to hear about a UK release date for the new season. However, there are some past seasons available in the UK on Prime Video.

Beat Shazam season 7 premise

Here is a synopsis of the season:

"Hosted and executive-produced by award-winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx, who is joined by his daughter, producer and activist Corinne Foxx as co-host and deejay, Beat Shazam is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other, as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world's most popular song identification app, for the chance to win $1 million. Over the course of its six previous seasons, the show has given away more than $10 million dollars.

"In season 7, Beat Shazam will have special themed episodes that include teams of fathers, siblings, teachers, heroes and mothers — all battling it out to win the prize of a lifetime."

Beat Shazam cast

Corinne and Jamie Foxx on Beat Shazam (Image credit: Tommy Garcia /Fox)

Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx take center stage in season 7 of the show. Jamie serves as the host, and brings with him years of experience in Hollywood. An Oscar winner for his performance in Ray, he's spent years on the big screen, most recently appearing in projects like Day Shift, They Cloned Tyrone and The Burial. He also is uniquely qualified to host given he's a Grammy-winning musician.

In addition to Beat Shazam, Corrine has been spotted in Dollface, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times' and 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, just to name a few of her projects.