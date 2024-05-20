Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2: release date, cast and everything we know about the cooking competition

It's time to look for the next great food and beverage star in Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2. After successful turns on Next Level Chef season 3 and Hell's Kitchen season 22, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay returns to his show that features a different kind of culinary competition.

This season, Ramsay will be joined by Lisa Vanderpump as they search for the next great food and beverage star. The show will have a new format this season, with Ramsay and Vanderpump each creating a team of contestants and serving as their mentors as they look for a winner, with a $250,000 prize on the line.

Here's everything we know about Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2.

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2 premieres Wednesday, May 22, at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2 airs on Fox, which is included with most cable providers. If you've cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV streaming providers like Fubo, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

The previous season of Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars is available to stream on Hulu.

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2 premise

Here's the premise of Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2 from Fox:

"Culinary icon, Gordon Ramsay, welcomes hospitality industry leader Lisa Vanderpump, to the second season of the high-stakes competition series Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars. The two titans, who each bring their own expert knowledge, unique leadership styles and fiercely competitive nature, will face-off in the search for the next great food and beverage star. In a new twist this season, the entrepreneurs will pitch themselves and their products, services or business ideas to Gordon and Lisa, who will then choose contestants to build their respective teams. The battle commences as the teams are put through 'Business Bootcamp,' designed to test their tenacity, initiative, perseverance and ambition as business leaders. With a $250,000 prize on the line, these entrepreneurs will be challenged in all aspects of running a food or beverage enterprise, including re-marketing a food product, innovating a new product, building brand loyalty, sales pitching and management. In addition to Gordon and Lisa, the challenges will be evaluated by guest judges, curated focus groups and customer feedback, profit and loss metrics, and market and corporate feedback. In the end, the ultimate outcome for Gordon and Lisa will be whose mentorship leads to victory for one of their team’s Food Stars hopefuls."

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2 cast

Gordon Ramsay serves as host, mentor and one of the series' executive producers. Ramsay, known for his hit series Hell's Kitchen, is one of the most widely known and recognized celebrity chefs on the planet. His trademark in-your-face outbursts are known to strike fear in the hearts of competitors, but behind the gruff exterior he's a very nice guy who does a lot to support the chef community.

Lisa Vanderpump is well known in the hospitality sphere as a successful restaurateur. While she might be best known for her roles in Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, she's also been opening new restaurants around Las Vegas to complement the myriad restaurants she has already.

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2 trailer

You can get a taste of what's in store on Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2 with the official trailer and first look below: