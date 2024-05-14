Don't Forget the Lyrics season 3: release date, host and everything we know about the game show

Who doesn't sing along with songs on the radio? But when $1 million is on the line, are you certain you know the exact words to a classic song? That is the question on the Fox game show Don't Forget the Lyrics, which returns with season 3 as part of Fox's summer lineup.

Don't Forget the Lyrics season 3 is just one of many game shows Fox is going to air throughout the summer. Among the others are Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2, Beat Shazam season 7, new game show The Quiz with Balls and new episodes of Name That Tune and I Can See Your Voice.

Here is everything you need to know about these new episodes of Don't Forget the Lyrics.

Fox premieres the new season of Don't Forget the Lyrics on Thursday, May 23, at 9 pm ET/PT. It shares the night with I Can See Your Voice.

In order to watch Don't Forget the Lyrics you need access to your local Fox station. That is available through traditional pay-TV providers, TV antennas or live TV streaming services that carry Fox, which includes Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. If you miss the live airing of episodes, they are made available to stream on-demand the next day on Hulu.

Don't Forget the Lyrics premise

Don't Forget the Lyrics is all about testing your memory of classic songs. Contestants get to choose a song from different genres, decades or musical artists, then are tasked with performing that song alongside the live in-studio band with lyrics projected on a screen. However, the music will eventually stop and the lyrics disappear and then it is up to the contestant to provide the correct missing lyrics. If they are correct, they continue on with the game. In order to win the grand prize of $1 million, they must get the lyrics correct on 10 total songs.

Don't Forget the Lyrics season 3 host

Serving as the host for the game show is Nicey Nash. Nash is an Emmy winner for her supporting performance in the Netflix series Monster. Among her other well-known credits are roles in Reno 911!, Claws, The Rookie: Feds, Never Have I Ever and When They See Us, for which she also received an Emmy nomination.

Nash has been the host of Don't Forget the Lyrics since the series premiered.