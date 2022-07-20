The Rookie: Feds season 1 — release date, cast and everything we know about the spinoff series

When The Rookie viewers got to see Niecy Nash-Betts star as FBI Trainee Simone Clark during season 4 of the show, they instantly gravitated toward her familiar story. Like Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) in the series, Simone was bold and decided to make a pivot in her career a little later in life and pursue a job in law enforcement. With The Rookie fan base behind her, Simone was propelled to her own spinoff series, The Rookie: Feds.

Now that show creator Alexi Hawley is adding another crime procedural to his resume, it will be interesting to see if his name becomes further synonymous with the genre like his legendary counterpart Dick Wolf.

Here’s everything we know about The Rookie: Feds season 1.

The Rookie: Feds season 1 is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 27, at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC. New episodes become available to stream on demand the next day on Hulu.

To date, there is no official word as to when the series will make its UK debut. However, once we receive that information, we’ll be sure to pass that update along.

The Rookie: Feds season 1 cast

Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark (Image credit: ABC/Raymond Liu)

Leading the way on this brand new series is actress Niecy Nash-Betts. She is a veteran in the TV and film business and has starred in a number of projects, including Claws as Desna Simms, Reno 911! as Deputy Raineesha Williams and When They See US as Deloris Wise. On an interesting note, Nash-Betts also serves as an executive producer of the show.

Joining Nash-Betts in the spinoff as series regulars are the following:

The Rookie: Feds season 1 plot

ABC describes The Rookie: Feds plot by stating:

"From the executive producers of flagship series The Rookie comes The Rookie: Feds starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the current fourth season of The Rookie, where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack."

While at this point we don’t know much more about what to expect in the freshman season of the show, as more information about plotlines comes out as we get closer to the series premiere, will be sure to place the updates here.

The Rookie: Feds season 1 trailer

It’s a little too early for an official trailer. However, when one becomes available, we’ll be sure to place it here.

In the meantime, check out this promo clip that ABC was kind enough to release.

How to watch The Rookie: Feds season 1

The Rookie: Feds is an ABC original series and episodes air live directly on the broadcast network. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you’re someone that prefers to watch content on demand, new episodes become available on Hulu the day after they air live. In order to watch episodes on the platform, you’ll need a Hulu subscription, which can be purchased with just a few clicks of a mouse.

Once The Rookie: Feds receives an official UK release date and where to watch it, we’ll be sure to pass that information along.