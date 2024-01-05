Hacks season 3: everything we know about the Jean Smart comedy

While the full roster of Max original series includes dramas, reality, docuseries and more, many of the streamer's best offerings to date have been comedies, perhaps none more so than Hacks, which is set to return in 2024 with Hacks season 3.

Hacks is one of the most acclaimed shows of the last few years. Between Hacks season 1 and Hacks season 2, the show has earned 32 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series noms for both seasons, and six wins, with star Jean Smart winning twice for her performance as Deborah Vance. We have every reason to expect more grade-A TV as the key players both in front and behind the camera are returning to continue the story of Deborah and Ava (Hannah Einbinder).

Find out everything you need to know about Hacks season 3 right here.

We don't have an official release date for Hacks season 3, but we know that it is coming in spring 2024 thanks to an Instagram post from the official Hacks' account:

A post shared by Hacks (@hacks) A photo posted by on

Spring in TV land generally covers March through May. The first two seasons of Hacks both premiered in May, so it wouldn't be surprising if season 3 holds until then.

Once we have an official release date we'll share it here.

Hacks season 3 cast

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder play the two main characters on Hacks, with Smart as Deborah Vance, the comedy legend looking to give her career a second act, and Einbinder as Ava, a young comedy writer helping her. The chemistry between the two is what helps make Hacks stand out, as their bickering causes many of the show's best laughs while their connection gives it the emotional payoff.

Smart was already a TV staple before starring in Hacks, appearing in classic TV shows like Frasier, 24 and Designing Women. More recently she has appeared in Babylon, Mare of Easttown and Watchmen.

Meanwhile, Hacks was Einbinder's breakout role, since then, she has appeared in History of the World Part II, Strange Planet and Julia.

Other recurring members of the Hacks cast that are likely to be back as part of season 3 are Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Candyman), Kaitlin Olson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Christopher McDonald (The Watcher), Jane Adams (The Idol), Paul W. Downs (Broad City), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Rose Abdoo (Reboot), Mark Indelicato (With Love), Meg Stalter (Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain), Angela E. Gibbs (Not Dead Yet) and Luenell (Coming 2 America).

We'll update this page as more cast members and guest stars for the season are confirmed.

Hacks season 3 plot

There are no details yet on what the plot of Hacks season 3 is going to cover, so let's recap where things left off in Hacks season 2.

After spending most of the season on the road honing her new stand-up act, the Hacks season 2 finale saw Deborah have a rousing success with her taped special, putting her back on top. Though Ava was critical in helping her and the two have formed a deep bond, Deborah fires Ava at the end of the season. However, it's meant to force Ava to make her own path.

It would make sense for Hacks season 3 to see Ava trying to forge more of her own path, but also intersecting back into Deborah's world somehow.

Hacks season 3 trailer

There's no trailer for Hacks season 3 at this time. Once one is available online we'll share it here.

How to watch Hacks

Hacks is a Max original series, so the only way that US viewers can watch it is with a subscription to the streaming service. The good news is there are a couple of options for this, including signing up for Max as a standalone service (with multiple subscription tiers to pick from) or having it as an add-on channel to other platforms live Prime Video and YouTube TV.

For UK viewers, Hacks streams on Prime Video.