Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the comedy

You've seen their digital shorts on Saturday Night Live, but the comedy trio known as Please Don't Destroy has made their first movie, Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.

Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy are the comedians behind Please Don't Destroy and wrote this R-rated comedy. It joins a number of other R-rated comedies that came out in 2023, including No Hard Feelings, Strays, Joy Ride and Cocaine Bear, signaling a bit of a resurgence for that type of movie.

Here is everything you need to know about Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.

Premiering on November 17, Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain is skipping movie theaters and instead premiering exclusively on Peacock. So anyone with a Peacock subscription, whether it's Peacock Premium or Premium Plus, can enjoy the new comedy at no additional cost.

Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain cast

Marshall, Higgins and Herlihy star as the main characters of the movie, who conveniently share their names of Ben, John and Martin. The trio have appeared sparingly outside of SNL so far in their career. Herlihy has been seen in Hubie Halloween and Welcome to Fletch; Higgins had a role in A Man Called Otto; and Marshall appeared in the TV mini-series The Basics, which Herlihy and Higgins also appeared in.

Some big names are set to co-star in the movie, including Hacks' Meg Stalter, American Auto's X Mayo, Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang and, in a rare acting appearance, former late-night host Conan O'Brien. Oscar nominee and star of The Conners John Goodman is also part of the cast, serving as the narrator of the movie.

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain plot

Written by Marshall, Higgins and Herlihy, here is the official plot for Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain:

"In Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, John Goodman narrates the adventure of Ben, Martin and John, three childhood friends turned deadbeat co-workers, who fend off hairless bears, desperate park rangers (Meg Stalter and X Mayo) and a hypocritical cult leader (Bowen Yang) in the hopes of finding a priceless treasure, only to discover that finding the treasure is the easiest part of their journey."

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain trailer

Watch the official trailer for Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain directly below, which offers just a glimpse at some of the jokes that fans can expect to see in the movie. If you’ve seen their skits on SNL, you can bet things will get even crazier than what they’re showing here.

Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain director

Directing this Please Don't Destroy movie is Paul Briganti. Briganti is another SNL alum, having directed various sketches for the show in years past. Some of his other work on TV has included Chad, At Home with Amy Sedaris, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Adam Ruins Everything. His most recent movie credit was the indie comedy Big Brother Volcano.