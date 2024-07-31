Pop Culture Jeopardy!: host and everything we know about the game show
Get ready for an all new version of Jeopardy!
The Jeopardy! empire continues to expand. Already a fan-favorite with its daily Jeopardy! games, the classic game show has recently had success with Celebrity Jeopardy! and Jeopardy! Masters as primetime specials on ABC. Now the game show is heading to streaming with its latest iteration, Pop Culture Jeopardy!
As the name suggests, this version of Jeopardy! is going to focus more on the news and facts that you'd find on social media more than in textbooks, but contestants will still need to know a wide range of topics and, as always, remember to answer in the form of a question. But there are some other elements that will make Pop Culture Jeopardy! unique for the game show franchise.
Let's dive in on everything you need to know about Pop Culture Jeopardy!
Pop Culture Jeopardy! release date
There is no announced release date for Pop Culture Jeopardy! as of yet, but when it does it is going to be a streaming exclusive on Prime Video. It's being touted as the first Jeopardy! game created specifically for streaming.
The game show was announced in May 2024 and according to The Hollywood Reporter is slated to go into production next month.
It's possible that there could be a quick turnaround and we could see some episodes premiere in 2024, but TBD on that. We'll keep this page updated as we get official details on when Pop Culture Jeopardy! is going to debut.
Pop Culture Jeopardy! host
Ken Jennings is no longer the only Jeopardy! host in town. While Jennings has taken over the mantle from Alex Trebek as the host of daily Jeopardy! and its primetime spinoffs Celebrity Jeopardy! and Jeopardy! Masters, he is not going to host Pop Culture Jeopardy!
Instead, that role is being taken on by Colin Jost. The Saturday Night Live cast member (who has also made headlines for his remote reporting from Tahiti for the 2024 Olympic surfing competition) will be the person behind the podium for the new game show.
"What is: I'm excited," Jost was quoted after the news became official.
Pop Culture Jeopardy! gameplay
All indications are that Pop Culture Jeopardy! will follow the basic premise of the classic Jeopardy! game, where contestants will select prompts from different categories and be required to answer in the form of a question. The game's winner will ultimately be decided by who has the most points/money at the end of the game.
What is going to be different about Pop Culture Jeopardy! is that instead of individual players competing, each game will see teams of three going against each other.
And again, pop culture trivia is going to be the focus, ranging from "Alternative Rock to The Avengers; Broadway to MMA; Gen Z to Zendaya," per Prime Video.
How to be a Pop Culture Jeopardy! contestant
Unfortunately, the Pop Culture Jeopardy! anytime test is closed for the initial run of the series. However, should the show continue from its initial run of episodes, it will more than likely reopen. Keep an eye on that by checking the Pop Culture Jeopardy! section on the Jeopardy! website.
