Colin from Accounts season 2: cast and everything we know about the Australian comedy
Colin from Accounts season 2 will see Ashley and Gordon return with their canine friend, Colin.
Colin from Accounts season 1 was a huge hit when it arrived on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer in April 2023, and now we have got a second season of the hilarious Australian comedy on the way after Colin from Accounts season 2 has been confirmed.
The series saw Ashley (played by Harriet Dyer, The Invisible Man, No Activity) and Gordon (played by former Home and Away favorite Patrick Brammall) share an on/off romance after they had a road accident involving a dog. The pair then won the hearts of viewers as they navigated life with Colin, their new canine friend.
With season 1 ending on a bit of a cliffhanger as Ashley and Gordon went on a mission to be reunited with Colin, fans will no doubt be keen to see how their bid to get Colin back went, not to mention whether the pair are still a couple or not.
Speaking of the new season, Head of Programme Acquisition Sue Deeks said: “BBC viewers have been completely charmed by this award-winning romantic comedy, and have taken Ashley, Gordon and unlikely cupid Colin to their hearts. We are so delighted that there is going to be another series of the totally engaging Colin From Accounts for us all to enjoy.”
Here is everything you need to know about Colin from Accounts season 2...
Colin from Accounts season 2 release date
There is no news yet on when Colin from Accounts season 2 might land on our screens but as it was only announced in August 2023 that the BBC had acquired the second season of the show, it looks like we might have a little wait on our hands.
When it does arrive it is likely that like season 1, the second series will air on BBC2 and be available as a box set on BBCiPlayer.
Season 1 of Colin from Accounts was available first on the streaming platform Binge in Australia, so it is likely the second season will land there before the UK.
We will update this guide when release dates are announced, however, if you are looking for a show to fill the gap Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer also star in another show on the BBC together. No Activity is a comedy about two detectives on a stakeout, which airs on Thursdays at 10 pm on BBC Two and all episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.
Colin from Accounts season 2 cast
Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall will be back as Ashley and Gordon, and as well as starring in the show, the pair also write the comedy and are executive producers, and will do the same for the second season.
As well as starring as Ethan Black in Home and Away, Australian actor Patrick Brammall has also had roles in Glitch, No Activity, Call Your Mother, Offspring and Upper Middle Bogan.
Harriet Dyer previously played Sadie in the series American Auto. She has also been in The InBetween, The Invisible Man, The Other Guy, Love Child, No Activity and Kiki and Kitty.
Although we are still waiting for confirmation on whether the rest of the cast will be returning for the second season, it is thought that Helen Thomson (Elvis, Irreverent) will return as Ashley's overbearing mum, Lynelle, Emma Harvie (Frayed, The Let Down) will come back as Ashley's best friend Megan, while Genevieve Hegney (The Little Death, Devil’s Dust) is thought to be back as Gordon's friend and colleague Chiara, Michael Logo (Love Me, Why Are You Like This) as Brett and potentially Tai Hara (Home & Away, Madam Secretary) as Ashley's ex James.
Colin from Accounts season 2 trailer
As it is still early days, we are yet to get a trailer for Colin from Accounts season 2, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.