Colin From Accounts: cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Colin From Accounts is a comedy-drama on BBC Two written by and starring former Home and Away star Patrick Brammall.

The Australian actor, who played Ethan Black in the Summer Bay soap back in 2007, plays Gordon, a man who accidentally runs over a dog while he’s staring at a woman. That woman turns out to be Ashley, played by Harriet Dyer, and the two single(ish), complex people are thrown together as they try to remedy the situation.

Here’s all we know about Colin From Accounts on BBC Two….

Colin From Accounts is an eight-part series launching on BBC Two and BBCiPlayer in 2023. When a UK release date is confirmed we’ll update you here.

The series has already been shown in Australia, streaming on Binge (opens in new tab) from December 1 2022.

Is there a trailer for Colin From Accounts?

Thanks to Colin From Accounts having been released in Australia already, there's a lovely trailer to enjoy.

We see Gordon and Ashley rush the dog to the vet’s only to discover the bill will be around $12,000. Then, the odd couple find themselves thrown together in the aftermath. Take a look below...

Colin From Accounts plot

Colin From Accounts starts when Gordon (Patrick Brammall) accidentally runs over a dog while staring at Ashley (Harriet Dyer) in the street. The pair are drawn to one another but the path of true love doesn’t exactly run smoothly.

According to the BBC, Colin From Accounts is about “flawed, funny people choosing each other and being brave enough to show their true self, scars and all, as they navigate life together.”

Colin From Accounts cast — Patrick Brammall as Gordon

Patrick Brammall plays Gordon, a character in Colin From Accounts that he has written! As well as starring as Ethan Black in Home and Away, Australian actor Patrick Brammall has also had roles in Glitch, No Activity, Call Your Mother, Offspring and Upper Middle Bogan.

Patrick Brammall as Ethan Black in Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Harriet Dyer as Ashley

In Colin From Accounts, Harriet Dyer stars as Ashley and is an executive producer on the show. She previously played Sadie in the series American Auto. She has also been in The InBetween, The Invisible Man, The Other Guy, Love Child, No Activity and Kiki and Kitty.

Who else is starring in Colin From Accounts?

Colin From Accounts also stars Helen Thomson (Elvis, Irreverent), Emma Harvie (Frayed, The Let Down), Genevieve Hegney (The Little Death, Devil’s Dust), Michael Logo (Love Me, Why Are You Like This) and Tai Hara (Home & Away, Madam Secretary).

Behind the scenes and more about Colin From Accounts

Colin From Accounts is directed by Trent O’Donnell (Review with Myles Barlow), Matt Moore (The Great, Diary Of An Uber Driver) and Madeleine Dyer (Neighbourhood Wars, Blood Sisters), and executive produced by Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, Trent O’Donnell, Alison Hurbert-Burns (Love Me), Brian Walsh (John Wick, Nightmare Alley), Rob Gibson (Bloom, Under My Skin) and Ian Collie (Saving Mr Banks, Sunshine).

The show was commissioned for the Foxtel Group in Australia, is produced by Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios and was acquired by the BBC from Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, says: “Laugh-out-loud funny, warm and so relatable, Colin From Accounts is simply pure enjoyment from beginning to end”

Matthew Downer, Sr. Vice President, Regional TV Licensing, Paramount Global Content Distribution, adds: “Colin From Accounts has already proven to be a hit with the Australian audience and critics alike and we are thrilled to be working with our friends at the BBC to give it a home in the UK."