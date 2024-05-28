How to watch Colin from Accounts season 2 online or on TV

With a throng of fans around the world and a veritable kennel-ful of awards, Australian comedy Colin from Accounts is back. The much-anticipated second run gets started Down Under from Thursday, May 30, with no release date in the US or UK yet announced.

You can watch Colin from Accounts season 2 in Australia on Fox Showcase and the Binge streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch Colin from Accounts S2 from anywhere with a VPN.

When Gordon (Patrick Brammall) — distracted by a public flashing from Ashley (Harriet Dyer) — knocks over and injures an adorable border terrier, the pair are brought together to jointly care for the poor mutt that they christen Colin (or, to give him his full name, Colin From Accounts Payable Who's Working On The Big Merger).

A romantic connection doesn't take long to follow, although the dysfunctional couple have to battle their neuroses, age gap and general arrested development as they decide that, with Colin, they make a pretty good trio.

Season 1 became a hugely popular word-of-mouth-hit at the end of 2022, ending with Gordon and Ashley giving Colin away to a new family and considering their future together. The season 2 trailer (which you can watch at the bottom of this article) sees them reunited and on a mission to get back their beloved doggo.

Ready for more canine capers from Down Under? Here's how to watch Colin from Accounts season 2 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Colin from Accounts season 2 in Australia

Gordon, Ashley and Colin return to Australian screens on Thursday, May 30. You can watch Colin from Accounts season 2 in Australia on your choice of Binge or Foxtel streaming services.

Binge is available from just $10 per month, with a 7-day free trial awaiting new users.

Alternatively, episodes will go out weekly on Fox Showcase on Thursdays from 12 pm and 9 pm AEST.

Note that episodes 2 and 3 will both be available from Thursday, June 6.

How to watch Colin from Accounts season 2 in the US

Although there has been no announcement at the time of writing as to when the second season of Colin from Accounts will air in the US, it has already been confirmed that it will go out on streaming service Paramount Plus (alongside all episodes from season 1 that are there already).

The platform shows the very best of what the CBS network has to offer — from TV shows and movies, to domestic and international live sport — and costs from only $5.99 per month after you've enjoyed its one-week free trial.

How to watch Colin from Accounts season 2 in the UK

The BBC will be airing Colin from Accounts season 2 on TV in the UK, although a start date has not yet been confirmed.

It will also land on the BBC's streaming platform iPlayer, which is free to watch for license fee payers and also hosts all eight episodes of season 1.

Abroad? You'll need a VPN to watch your usual BBC iPlayer account from anywhere. There are full instructions and more information on VPNs further down this page.

How to watch Colin from Accounts from anywhere with a VPN

You'll be able to watch Colin from Accounts season 2 online on the streaming services above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar, where you'll find a deeper reader on the best VPN services available right now.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Colin from Accounts returns on Thursday, May 30 in Australia, streaming on Foxtel, Binge and on TV at Fox Showcase at 12 pm AEST.

At the time of publish, season 2 release date has been announced for the UK or US.

Only the first three episodes of the eight-episode run have titles so far:

Episode 1: Blessings – Thursday, May 30

Blessings – Thursday, May 30 Episode 2: Bacon in the Drawer – Thursday, June 6

Bacon in the Drawer – Thursday, June 6 Episode 3: Heavy – Thursday, June 6

How many episodes will there be in Colin from Accounts season 2? Just like the first series, there are set to be eight episodes in Colin from Accounts season 2.

