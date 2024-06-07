Dancing with the Stars season 33: everything we know
The dancing competition rumbas back to ABC for season 33.
It's time to return to the ballroom with Dancing with the Stars season 33. With the cast of talented celebrities and their professional dance partners, colorful costumes and lots of drama, there's something for everyone in the long-running dance competition.
It's still early, but we're compiling details about the new season. Here's everything we know about Dancing with the Stars season 33
Dancing with the Stars season 33 release date
We don't know the exact date that the show will premiere this fall but we do know that Dancing with the Stars season 33 will air on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC, with new episodes available the following day on Hulu.
We assume that once again the show will air live on the East Coast on ABC as well as Disney Plus. We'll keep you posted as new information becomes available.
ABC is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord, then you can watch shows on ABC without cable through a live streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV.
Dancing with the Stars season 33 cast
It will be a while until we learn the names of the celebrities and professional dancers heading to the ballroom in Dancing with the Stars season 33. Given that the Summer Olympics take place this year, it's safe to assume that there will be a few medalists along with the usual mix of actors, athletes and reality stars.
As soon as that information is available, we'll have it for you right here.
Dancing with the Stars season 33 judges and hosts
We don't have confirmation yet, but it's safe to assume that original Dancing with the Stars judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are returning along with Derek Hough this season. Julianne Hough, former pro and frequent guest judge, and Alfonso Ribeiro (America's Funniest Home Videos) will likely return as co-hosts this season.
Dancing with the Stars season 33 trailer
There's no trailer for Dancing with the Stars season 33 just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.
Dancing with the Stars past winners
- Season 1: Kelly Monaco and Alec Mazo
- Season 2: Drew Lachey and Cheryl Burke
- Season 3: Emmitt Smith and Cheryl Burke
- Season 4: Apolo Anton Ohno and Julianne Hough
- Season 5: Helio Castroneves and Julianne Hough
- Season 6: Kristi Yamaguchi and Mark Ballas
- Season 7: Brooke Burke-Charvet and Derek Hough
- Season 8: Shawn Johnson and Mark Ballas
- Season 9: Donny Osmond and Kym Johnson
- Season 10: Nicole Scherzinger and Derek Hough
- Season 11: Jennifer Grey and Derek Hough
- Season 12: Hines Ward and Kym Johnson
- Season 13: J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff
- Season 14: Donald Driver and Peta Murgatroyd
- Season 15: Melissa Rycroft and Tony Dovolani
- Season 16: Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough
- Season 17: Amber Riley and Derek Hough
- Season 18: Meryl Davis and Maksim Chmerkovskiy
- Season 19: Alfonso Ribeiro and Witney Carson
- Season 20: Rumer Willis and Val Chmerkovskiy
- Season 21: Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough
- Season 22: Nyle DiMarco and Peta Murgatroyd
- Season 23: Laurie Hernandez and Val Chmerkovskiy
- Season 24: Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater
- Season 25: Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold
- Season 26: Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson
- Season 27: Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess
- Season 28: Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten
- Season 29: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev
- Season 30: Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach
- Season 31: Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas
- Season 32: Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovsky
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.