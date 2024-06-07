Dancing with the Stars season 33: everything we know

It's time to return to the ballroom with Dancing with the Stars season 33. With the cast of talented celebrities and their professional dance partners, colorful costumes and lots of drama, there's something for everyone in the long-running dance competition.

It's still early, but we're compiling details about the new season. Here's everything we know about Dancing with the Stars season 33

We don't know the exact date that the show will premiere this fall but we do know that Dancing with the Stars season 33 will air on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC, with new episodes available the following day on Hulu.

We assume that once again the show will air live on the East Coast on ABC as well as Disney Plus. We'll keep you posted as new information becomes available.

ABC is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord, then you can watch shows on ABC without cable through a live streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV.

Dancing with the Stars season 33 cast

It will be a while until we learn the names of the celebrities and professional dancers heading to the ballroom in Dancing with the Stars season 33. Given that the Summer Olympics take place this year, it's safe to assume that there will be a few medalists along with the usual mix of actors, athletes and reality stars.

As soon as that information is available, we'll have it for you right here.

Dancing with the Stars season 33 judges and hosts

We don't have confirmation yet, but it's safe to assume that original Dancing with the Stars judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are returning along with Derek Hough this season. Julianne Hough, former pro and frequent guest judge, and Alfonso Ribeiro (America's Funniest Home Videos) will likely return as co-hosts this season.

Dancing with the Stars season 33 trailer

There's no trailer for Dancing with the Stars season 33 just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Dancing with the Stars past winners