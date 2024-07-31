Citadel: Diana — release date, trailer, cast, setting and everything we know about the spy spin-off

When we reached the last few minutes of Prime Video spy thriller series Citadel in 2023, we were surprised that the first season of the blockbuster show ended with a teaser for something called Citadel: Diana.

Citadel was always designed to be the start of a large TV franchise, consisting of loads of follow-up seasons and several spin-offs set in different locations around the world, and Citadel: Diana is the first of the regional shows. It's set in the Italian Alps and is on its way to screens very soon.

Citadel: Diana is set concurrent to the main series of the spy thriller, and it tells of a sole agent of the former spy agency Citadel as she works as a double agent within Citadel's nemesis agency Manticore.

You'll be able to watch Diana before Citadel season 2 and the other announced spin-off Citadel: Honey Bunny, and here's everything you need to know about it.

You'll be able to watch Citadel: Diana from Thursday, October 10, as that's when it lands in its entirety. That's right: unlike the main series show, all episodes of Diana will be available to watch straight away.

To watch Citadel: Diana, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime, because the show will air exclusively on Prime Video which is accessible to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Citadel: Diana trailer

While a post-credits teaser for Citadel: Diana was released after the first season of Citadel ended, it took roughly a year for a full teaser to be released. You can find it below:

Citadel: Diana - Official Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

It's a touch longer than the post-credits teaser and focuses more on the story of Diana, rather than how it feeds into the main Citadel-verse.

Citadel: Diana plot

Citadel: Diana takes place concurrent with the events of Citadel, so eight years after the spy agency Citadel was destroyed by its rivals at Manticore.

The show follows Citadel agent Diana Cavalieri, who's undercover within Manticore's ranks but can't escape due to the destruction of Citadel. However when the Italian part of the Manticore agency finds itself the subject of a big power struggle, Diana realizes that it might be her opportunity to escape for good.

Citadel: Diana cast

(Image credit: Amazon)

The cast of Citadel: Diana are all new for the series, with no cross-overs with Citadel (at least, that have been announced so far).

Playing the lead role of Diana Cavalieri is Matilda De Angelis, an Italian actress who's mainly known for local productions like Rose Island, Italian Race and Leonardo, though streaming subscribers may have seen her as the main character in Netflix's The Law According to Lidia Poët.

Joining De Angelis is Lorenzo Cervasio, who plays Edo Zani, the heir to Manticore's Italian branch who initiates the power struggle. Cervasio has been in a few Italian TV programs and Citadel: Diana is set to be his first international production.

The head of Manticore Italy, and Edo's father, is Ettore Zani, played by Maurizio Lombardi. You have seen Lombardi in the TV shows Ripley, The New Pope and The Young Pope.

Citadel: Diana setting

(Image credit: Amazon)

With Citadel: Diana being marketed as the first regional spin-off of Citadel, its setting is really important.

Diana is known as the 'Italian Alps' spin-off, a description that makes the mountainous north of Italy feel particularly important for the plot.

The Italian branch of Manticore is based out of Milan, in the north of the country, and the stills and trailer show lots of mountainous activity. Maybe Manticore has a secret Alpine base.

Citadel: Diana was filmed in the Alps too with Ticino in Switzerland being the only location listed on the project's IMDb page.