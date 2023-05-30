Citadel season 2: rumored cast and everything we know about the spy sequel

One of the biggest TV shows of 2023 so far has been Citadel, a blockbuster spy show released on Prime Video and produced by the Russo brothers of Avengers fame, which has drawn fans with its action, intrigue and romance — and now Citadel season 2 is on the cards.

As soon as Citadel episode 6 aired fans got what they were hoping for, in the form of a confirmation of Citadel season 2. On the day the first season wrapped up, Amazon officially confirmed that it had renewed the show for a second.

This isn't to be confused with Citadel: Diana, airing in 2024, which was teased at the end of Citadel episode 6 — that's the first of at least four confirmed Citadel spinoffs, set in Italy and Switzerland, and we don't know too much about it either.

So if you're excited about more Citadel, here's everything we know so far about the anticipated follow-up. And if you haven't seen the show, here's how to watch Citadel.

So far there's no word on a Citadel season 2 release date, but with the show only being renewed in May 2023, it'll very likely be over a year yet — expect it in the second half of 2024.

Spin-off show Citadel: Diana will likely be out sooner, with a 2024 release window already confirmed.

Citadel season 2 trailer

As with the release date, there's no Citadel season 2 trailer so far (unless you count the entirety of season 1, which set up lots of plot elements).

However Citadel: Diana will be the next 'season' of Citadel-related antics, and that does have a trailer, which you can see below.

Citadel season 2 cast

While Prime Video hasn't confirmed who's returning for the second season of Citadel, it seems very likely that the main characters of the first season will be back, with almost all of them ending season one in one predicament or another:

Richard Madden as Mason Kane

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh

Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick

Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer

Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence

Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy

Several more important characters were shown in Citadel season 1 via flashbacks, with their current whereabouts not explored, so we could see more faces pop up too.

So what do we know about Citadel season 2?

Something that Amazon has shared about Citadel season 2 is who'll be creating it.

Series co-creator David Weil will work as the showrunner of the show, while Joe Russo, who was executive producer for the first season, will be directing every single episode.

Russo was one of the show's three co-creators, with brother Anthony being the third.

The brothers also directed The Gray Man, Cherry, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War, and many episodes of Arrested Development and Community.