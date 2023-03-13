Passenger: cast, plot and all we know about the 'darkly comic horror'

Filming has begun on Passenger, a "darkly comic horror" about a series of strange and unnatural crimes in a small close-knit community.

Starring BAFTA-winner Wunmi Mosaku as the former detective at the center of the case, the six-part ITVX series was created by actor Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch, An Honourable Woman) in his first foray into screenwriting.

"I’ve always loved shows where the known collides with the unknown," said Buchan in a statement. "Where you see communities faced with something horrifying and inexplicable, where, as a viewer, you’ve nothing in your kit-bag to explain it.

"When I started writing the scripts, I wanted to create something epic and unknown but also bed it somewhere close to home. Having grown up in Lancashire it felt like the perfect place for it. We’ll definitely see the residents of Chadder Vale pushed to their limits.”

Here's everything we know about Passenger...

Filming took place in Lancashire last year, which means we could see this one on ITVX at some point in 2023.

Passenger will be an ITVX premiere, exclusive to ITV's new free streaming service many months ahead of a linear transmission on ITV main channel.

BritBox International, the streaming service offering the best collection of unmissable British entertainment, will be the exclusive home to the series in the US, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway.

Daniel May also stars in the six-part drama (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Passenger plot

A statement from ITVX reads...

"In the small Northern village of Chadder Vale, a close-knit community is sent spinning on its axis following a series of strange and unnatural crimes.

"After arriving there five years ago, Former Met Police Detective Riya Ajunwa has been searching for that ‘one big crime’, that one challenge that will make her feel alive again.

"Then one night local girl, Katie Wells is mysteriously abducted. Her car is found abandoned and there are traces of blood on the seats. But the village barely has time to register Katie’s disappearance before she reappears the next day, safe and sound.

"The rest of the villagers ask few questions and life resumes as normal. But for Riya, a relative outsider to the Chadder Vale way of life, none of this sits right. As a series of strange happenings and increasingly horrific crimes start unfolding within the village, the residents start resorting to short-sighted theories and blaming outside influences. Riya fights hard to convince the villagers that all is not as it seems. And before long she is drawn into a universe unlike anything she has ever seen."

Passenger cast

Wunmi Mosaku, who won a BAFTA for her role in Damilola, Our Loved Boy and has also appeared in Luther and Loki, will take on the role of Former Met Police Detective Riya Ajunwa.

Other cast include The Bay‘s Daniel Ryan, Hubert Hanowicz from This Is Going To Hurt and Gentleman Jack star Natalie Gavin.

Passanger trailer

There's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as it lands.