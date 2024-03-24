Passenger episode 2 recap: What happened to Mehmet?

This Passenger episode 2 recap contains spoilers... While Mehmet seems to be on the brink of leaving Chadder Vale, Katie can't remember what happened to her when she went missing in the woods on Friday night. Elsewhere, her dad returns to the village and gets a very frosty reception from everyone in the community. Here's what happened...

Riya dreams she's in the forest, with Katie Wells and Nina Karlsson. "You’re in over your head" one says to her, as the ghost of Eddie Wells flits in and out of her mind. But what connects these two girls?

At Katie’s house, Eddie gets a cold reception from his family, before volunteering to pick up Jo’s car from the garage. “Just stay home and keep out of everybody’s way,” she tells him. When Riya arrives to ask Katie — who now has a nasty cough — some more questions, she seems unwilling to discuss what happened. “Something’s not adding up,” says Riya.

Later on at the carvery, Riya tells her colleagues she thinks there’s a link between Katie and Nina. “Do we even know why Nina was in Chadder?” asks Riya, before being told she came to see The Tree of Good Hope. “Sweden to Chadder Vale to see a tree?” says Riya. Apparently, it was planted to get rid of the curse. We don’t think it worked.

On other tables, the locals discuss Eddie Wells' release, with Tony threatening violence if he comes across the ex-con. "He broke businesses, he broke lives and for five years we’ve been crawling. Now’s the time for the reckoning!" It’s strong stuff.

When Eddie walks in Riya tells him that tensions are running high, but he seems in no mood to bury the hatchet with the woman who "took five years of his life". Meanwhile, on a hill above the village, Katie considers the mysterious black substance on her lips.

At the playground, she smokes a joint with her sister and says it’s "hard to explain" where she was on Friday night. They move on to discuss Mehmet, whom Lily quite fancies. “What are we going to do about dad?” she asks her elder sister. "That man’s not our dad," comes the reply. So where was Katie when she was missing?

Rowan Robinson plays Katie Wells (Image credit: ITV)

Why did no one come looking for Nina Karlsson?

A man from California arrives in Chadder Vale to see The Tree Of Good Hope. "It’s shit!" says his taxi driver, but the tourist seems undeterred...

Later on, Riya visits the tourist attraction’s B&B and is shocked to hear that no one from Manchester came looking for her Nina Karlsson after she went missing. The Swede stayed for two nights and never checked out. "She owes me £26," says the B&B owner, as Jordan from California arrives.

At the forensics lab, Terry Jackson discovers the carnage that black liquid has wreaked over the weekend and presumes she mixed it incorrectly. “It’ll be engine oil, I wouldn’t lose any sleep over it," she tells the detective. However we already know that Terry knows Derek Jackson, so could she be in on the whole Jumbo Bread conspiracy?

Meanwhile, at Jumbo Bread, Derek tells his brother they’re "running Newlands tonight" and that Kane will be required at the factory and not on the road. Again, Kane tries to tell Derek about the ‘problem’ he had the other night, but Derek's not interested, so he sets off to the forest to take a look himself. When he gets there he finds another deer that’s been killed and placed in a tree, before some of the road falls away when Kane gets back to his car. What. Is. Going. On. In. Chadder?

At Mehmet’s house, his mum is furious with him for stealing £6,000 from her account. “There’s something I need to do. I’ll pay you back. You’ll know everything soon," he says. But has he been up to?

Later on, he bumps into Katie in the shop and says he doesn’t remember anything about the drive home on Friday. She says she’s desperate to leave Chadder and that Mehmet has the brains to do whatever he wants as well. "There’s something I need to do here first," he tells her, before getting a call and arranging to meet someone. It turns out that person is Jordan from California, who wasn’t in the village to see the tree after all!

Barry Sloane plays Eddie Wells (Image credit: ITV)

What are Derek and Kane up to?

After getting a flat when she drives over the disintegrated road in the forest, Riya calls Jakub to come and bring her a spare tyre... "Does that look normal to you?" she asks looking at the "pothole" that occurred during Kane's recent visit.

Back at home, Katie is listening to her beloved true crime podcasts when she starts coughing up black stuff. We’d be pretty worried about that if we were her. When she finally makes it to work at Jumbo Bread the next day a call comes in for Derek from head office. They want to talk about waste management, but Derek isn’t about.

When she passes on the message, Derek is quite distressed and he sets off to find his little brother Kane, who was supposed to be on shift to receive "last night’s batch". He wasn’t and says he wants out, but is told that’s not an option. "For me and you there’s only in," says Derek. But what have they got themselves into?

How did Mehmet die?

At Eddie Wells’ garage (or Eddie’s old garage) he finds Jakub fixing cars. He offers Eddie some money, but all he wants is Katie’s car back, although we’re definitely sensing some unfinished business between these two.

He then arrives at the factory to see Jo, but she’s not keen to see him. Jo tells her husband it’s taken five years for her - and everyone else in the town — to rebuild their lives. He claims he can’t remember what he did on the fateful night he committed his crime. “Jim can fill you in,” she says. But we’re also completely in the dark.

At the pub, Riya shares a pint with Jakub and laments the fact that no one in the town seems to care about the strange coincidence surrounding Katie and Nina’s disappearance. Will they get together? We hope so. When Riya gets home she finds Sue in great distress. “They can't take my memories!” she says ominously.

At the fracking site, Jim finds a large hole in the fence and someone running around in the darkness. Is it a protestor or is it the beast? Jim believes it's Eddie Wells, but when Riya arrives all she finds is Mehmet’s body. He seems to have fallen from a tower to his death — or was he pushed?