Cobra Kai season 6: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Netflix series

The final fight approaches, as Cobra Kai season 6 is on its way, marking the end for the popular Netflix original series. What lies in store for Daniel, Johnny and their Miyagi-Do students as they go up against Cobra Kai yet again? Time will tell, but in the meantime, we’ve got all the info you need to get ready for Cobra Kai season 6.

Based on the popular Karate Kid movies of the 1980s, Cobra Kai not only picks up with original characters from the movie, but it follows a new generation of karate students. Over the course of the five previous seasons, we've seen enemies become allies and some truly awesome fight scenes, and while this marks the end of things, the franchise appears to be continuing in a new form, as a new Karate Kid movie is on the way.

But let's focus on Cobra Kai season 6. Read on to find out when the final season is set to premiere, how many episodes there are going to be, who's in it and more.

Netflix has announced that Cobra Kai season 6 is going to be the biggest yet, literally, as the series will conclude with 15 episodes broken up into three parts. Part one of the season is going to debut on the streamer on July 18. That will be followed by part two on November 24 and the final part on an as-yet unannounced date in 2025. Each part will consist of five episodes released all at once on their respective dates.

In order to watch Cobra Kai season 6 when it premieres, you need to have a Netflix subscription, which starts as low as $6.99 per month but has plans that include 4K quality and download capabilities for $22.99 per month.

Cobra Kai season 6 cast

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are back leading the way on Cobra Kai, reprising their original characters of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence from the Karate Kid franchise. Here are the returning cast members joining them to help close out the series:

Martin Kove as John Kreese

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Jacob Betrand as Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

Peyton List as Tory Nichols

Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri Alexopolus

Courtney Henggler as Amanda LaRusso

Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz

Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny Payne

Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi

Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-Eun

Griffin Santopietro as Anthony LaRusso

Oona O'Brien as Devon Lee

Image 1 of 6 Oona O'Brien, Mary Mouser and Peyton List in Cobra Kai (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix) Gianni DeCenzo, Jacob Bertrand, Tanner Buchanan and Xolo Mariduena in Cobra Kai (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix) Alicia Hannah-Kim and Martin Kove in Cobra Kai (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix) Vanessa Rubio and William Zabka in Cobra Kai (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix) Ralph Macchio, Yuji Okumoto and Courtney Henggeler in Cobra Kai (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix) Tanner Buchanan, Xolo Mariduena, Okea Eme-Akwari and Dallas Dupree Young in Cobra Kai (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

Missing from the returning cast is Thomas Ian Griffin as Terry Silver, but that is a result of what happened with the Cobra Kai season 5 ending. We also don't have any details on potential new cast members at this time.

Cobra Kai season 6 plot

After defeating Cobra Kai and removing them from the Valley, the big question for the Miyagi-Do senseis and students is if they are going to compete in the Sekai Taikai, the world championship of karate. However, while Terry Silver may be gone, John Kreese is still out there, having faked his death and escaping prison, and he is sure to have a plan to get back at LaRusso and company.

Cobra Kai season 6 trailer

An official trailer for Cobra Kai season 6 is not available yet, but Netflix did release a preview of the upcoming season with a date announcement video, which you can watch directly below: