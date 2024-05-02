Cobra Kai season 6: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Netflix series
Get ready for the final season of Cobra Kai, which promises to be the biggest yet.
The final fight approaches, as Cobra Kai season 6 is on its way, marking the end for the popular Netflix original series. What lies in store for Daniel, Johnny and their Miyagi-Do students as they go up against Cobra Kai yet again? Time will tell, but in the meantime, we’ve got all the info you need to get ready for Cobra Kai season 6.
Based on the popular Karate Kid movies of the 1980s, Cobra Kai not only picks up with original characters from the movie, but it follows a new generation of karate students. Over the course of the five previous seasons, we've seen enemies become allies and some truly awesome fight scenes, and while this marks the end of things, the franchise appears to be continuing in a new form, as a new Karate Kid movie is on the way.
But let's focus on Cobra Kai season 6. Read on to find out when the final season is set to premiere, how many episodes there are going to be, who's in it and more.
Cobra Kai season 6 release date
Netflix has announced that Cobra Kai season 6 is going to be the biggest yet, literally, as the series will conclude with 15 episodes broken up into three parts. Part one of the season is going to debut on the streamer on July 18. That will be followed by part two on November 24 and the final part on an as-yet unannounced date in 2025. Each part will consist of five episodes released all at once on their respective dates.
In order to watch Cobra Kai season 6 when it premieres, you need to have a Netflix subscription, which starts as low as $6.99 per month but has plans that include 4K quality and download capabilities for $22.99 per month.
Cobra Kai season 6 cast
Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are back leading the way on Cobra Kai, reprising their original characters of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence from the Karate Kid franchise. Here are the returning cast members joining them to help close out the series:
- Martin Kove as John Kreese
- Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz
- Jacob Betrand as Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz
- Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso
- Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene
- Peyton List as Tory Nichols
- Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri Alexopolus
- Courtney Henggler as Amanda LaRusso
- Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz
- Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny Payne
- Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi
- Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-Eun
- Griffin Santopietro as Anthony LaRusso
- Oona O'Brien as Devon Lee
Missing from the returning cast is Thomas Ian Griffin as Terry Silver, but that is a result of what happened with the Cobra Kai season 5 ending. We also don't have any details on potential new cast members at this time.
Cobra Kai season 6 plot
After defeating Cobra Kai and removing them from the Valley, the big question for the Miyagi-Do senseis and students is if they are going to compete in the Sekai Taikai, the world championship of karate. However, while Terry Silver may be gone, John Kreese is still out there, having faked his death and escaping prison, and he is sure to have a plan to get back at LaRusso and company.
Cobra Kai season 6 trailer
An official trailer for Cobra Kai season 6 is not available yet, but Netflix did release a preview of the upcoming season with a date announcement video, which you can watch directly below:
