Cobra Kai season 6 episode 10 recap: Cobra Kai never dies?

Well dojo diehards, we've made it: Cobra Kai season 6 episode 10 officially wraps up part two of the grand finale of The Karate Kid spin-off series. (Like fellow Netflix titles including Bridgerton and Emily in Paris, the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai is dropping in multiple parts, with the third batch of five episodes to premiere on the streamer in February 2025.)

And our part two finale is a big one, packed with one of the franchise's longest and most intense fight sequences ever. (The episode is also one of the longer installments of the show, clocking in at over 46 minutes, meaning there's plenty of time for personal drama in between all of the kicking and punching.) And it all caps off with a truly shocking cliffhanger that is surely going to have devastating consequences going into part three of the Netflix series.

Here’s everything that went down in Cobra Kai season 6 episode 10, fittingly titled "Eunjangdo."

Daniel dreams (and distresses) about Miyagi

We begin episode 10 with a flashback to Mr. Miyagi's final match at the Sekai Taikai, where he fatally wounded his opponent — but, oddly, his opponent is Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), and this fight is all taking place in Daniel's nightmare. After waking up in a sweat, Daniel verifies with the tournament organizers that the scorecard given to him by Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) in the previous episode is legitimate, and that Miyagi killing his competitor is true. "The rare death did occur in that era, it was a different time," the rep explains.

Daniel is crestfallen at the news, but Johnny (William Zabka) reminds him they have reason to celebrate: "Right now, Miyagi-Do is in the finals and Cobra Kai is out. Doesn't get much better than that, except winning the whole thing." But Daniel wrestling with the discovery that Miyagi isn't who Daniel though he was — as well as the continued confirmation that Silver is exactly who Johnny thought he was — leads to yet another philosophy-based quarrel between the two sensei.

It takes a talking to from Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) — "Must pull heads out of asses... must forget Kreese, must forget Miyagi-san" — and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) to get the sensei back on track. Soon, they're putting aside their differences and using their pent-up energy to train both Sam (Mary Mouser) and Robby (Tanner Buchanan) in scenic historical sites around the Spanish city, naturally, ahead of their matches.

Never count Cobra Kai out of a fight

With Cobra Kai knocked out of the competition, a dejected Tory (Peyton List) is preparing for her trip back to the states, while Kreese (Martin Kove) has now shifted his focus from winning the tournament to exacting revenge against Silver. However, those plans change when the Sekai Taikai organizers announce that several competitors from one of the global dojos was found to be using performance-enhancing drugs, eliminating them from the competition. That means the dojo with the next highest point total would be allowed back into the competition: you guessed it, Cobra Kai. They also announce the draws for the semi-finals, with Tory versus Sam (Mary Mouser), Robby (Tanner Buchanan) versus Axel (Patrick Luwis) and so on.

The news reinvigorates Kreese's desire for victory, but also Tory's unease. Despite Kreese's continued harping that Miyagi-Do is the enemy, she still sees them as her friends. She wonders to Sensei Kim (Alicia Hannah-Kim) if pushing aside personal connections for karate greatness is worth it. "Absolutely," Kim declares, but Tory still seems unsure.

A dojo brawl goes dead wrong

(Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

And we see the dangers of that Cobra Kai mindset during the semi-finals. Things start off respectfully enough, with the team captains entering into their respective matches. But things quickly descend into chaos when Kwon (Brandon H. Lee) gives a nasty illegal elbow to Robby from the sidelines during his fight, prompting Miguel to rush onto the mat in his friend's defense.

Soon, everyone at the Sekai Taikai is flat-out brawling, from the students to the sensei to even the organizers, one of whom is knocked out when the instructor of the doped-up and disqualified dojo returns for revenge. Fans at home, including Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) and Anthony LaRusso (Griffin Santopietro), watch the telecast in horror. Despite the physical brutality on display, there are some good-natured moments, including when Chozen helps defend his enemy-turned-lover Kim and when Sam steps in to help Tory.

Things turn truly dire, however, during a head-to-head between Kwon and Axel: the former secretly hides an eunjangdo in his sleeve, a move that Daniel spots from afar and desperately tries to prevent. However, it's tragically too late — Kwon collapses during the fight and accidentally impales himself on the knife. Bleeding out on the mat, we don't officially know if he's dead or alive, but to Daniel's horror, history seems to be repeating itself at the Sekai Taikai.

And that's all, folks! That's all we'll get until the third and final part of Cobra Kai season 6 wraps up not only the Sekai Taikai but all of the characters' storylines; the show's last installment premieres on February 13, 2025.

All episodes of Cobra Kai season 6 are now available to stream on Netflix.