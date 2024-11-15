Cobra Kai season 6 episode 8 recap: a snake slithers in

Love might just be in the air at the Sekai Taikai, based on all of the unexpected pair-ups that went down in Cobra Kai season 6 episode 6.

However, with the episode titled "Snakes on a Plane," it hints that something far more sinister is ready to slither into the action of this installment, and the ending cliffhanger more than lives up to that title.

Here’s everything that went down in Cobra Kai season 6 episode 8.

Chozen and Kim go bar-hopping

Both Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do are having a hard time focusing on the Sekai Taikai: Kreese (Martin Kove) is sending out his students to get intel on his enemies when they're not competing ("Enemy soldiers should never rest, even when they're off duty," he tells Sensei Kim), and Daniel (Ralph Macchio) is worried about his team being in flux. Meanwhile, Johnny (William Zabka) and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) are rushing back to the states to check on Carmen and the baby. Daniel wants the Miyagi-Do students to crack down and stay in, which wouldn't be a problem except that Chozen had already given them the OK to go out for the evening.

While searching the local bars for the kiddos, Chozen runs into Sensei Kim (Alicia Hannah-Kim), who is basically doing the same. They go from club to club but can't track down the fighters, who are all posted up at a tapas bar, where Robby (Tanner Buchanan) is busy nursing his broken heart with rum and Cokes — all under the ever-watchful eye of Zara (Rayna Vallandingham) — and Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) is getting a taste of the local flavor, i.e. dancing with a Spanish girl, despite having a girlfriend back home. ("I'm on vacation!" he reasons.)

But, oddly enough, the sensei end up having some fun of their own. Some competitive taunting between Chozen and Kim results in them physically fighting in the middle of the bar, which then turns to kissing.

Anthony and Kenny make amends

Another case of former enemies making amends, episode 8 saw some much-needed development in the feud between Anthony LaRusso (Griffin Santopietro) and Kenny Payne (Dallas Dupree Young). With Miguel heading back to the states and Miyagi-Do officially down a fighter, Johnny calls Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) and tells her to find Kenny and put him on a flight to Barcelona as their back-up.

However, when she shows up at Kenny's house, he tells her he wants nothing to do with Miyagi-Do after what happened with Anthony and the laxative situation. After Amanda catches up on all of the poop-related memes that Kenny has been subjected to since the incident, she's royally pissed and forces Anthony to go apologize. (None of the above know that Devon was actually the culprit behind spiking Kenny's water with the laxative.)

When Anthony tries to apologize, Kenny not only isn't hearing it but the two boys end up getting violent. Amanda breaks up the fight and reminds that that "Some people have real sh** they're dealing with," such as Miguel not even knowing whether or not his mother and sibling will make it. "This is never gonna end until one of you ends it," she tells them.

After some time, Anthony offers up a sincere apology, even saying he will drink laxatives himself in penance. Devon (Oona O'Brien) ends up phoning Kenny from Spain and coming clean about her sabotage, but not before Anthony has chugged the laxative. Thankfully, Kenny accepts his apology before Anthony races home for the bathroom, and agrees to travel to Spain for the Sekai Taikai.

Sam and Robby explore international relations

Patrick Luwis and Lewis Tan in Cobra Kai (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

One of the new Cobra Kai characters we meet this season is Axel Kovacevic (Patrick Luwis), a dominating but sensitive force on the Iron Dragons team. While walking along the beach one night, Sam LaRusso (Mary Mouser) encounters Axel practicing and notices bruises on his back — she previously saw Axel being physically abused by his Sensei Wolf (Lewis Tan) and tells him as such. He says he's not supposed to talk to an opponent, but it seems there's a little connection between them, so he offers to walk her back to the hotel.

Along the way, the twosome is stopped by Kwon Jae-Sung (Brandon H. Lee) and his Cobra Kai cronies and things get aggressive. Incoming sirens end the fight, and they all disperse, with Sam and Axel running together back to the beach. After shared compliments about each other's fighting skills, Axel tries to kiss her, but Sam pushes him off. Does Miguel have anything to worry about?

And speaking of romantic worries, the morning after their little tapas bar excursion, we see a visibly hungover Robby leaving Zara's hotel room. It seems like her attentiveness was successful, with the duo sharing a kiss in the hall — a smooch that is heartbreakingly spotted by Tory (Peyton List).

Johnny and Miguel head to the hospital

Tensions between Johnny and Miguel are understandably high during their plane ride back to the states, so much so that their near-constant bickering results in a flight attendant moving Miguel to a separate seat at the front of the plane.

Johnny tries to pull a Bridesmaids and sneak up to the premium class to talk to Miguel but ends up pissing off a boozed-up and combative seatmate in the process. Johnny manages to apologize to Miguel for focusing so much on Robby during the Sekai Taikai and not giving Miguel the support he needed. "You're my son, too," he reminds him. Miguel offers up his own apology by punching out the drunk guy who has been bothering Johnny the whole flight, to the cheers of the other passengers.

They rush to the hospital to see Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) and initially think the worst when they get to her room and only find bloody sheets. But to their collective relief, both Carmen and the baby are okay, as she gets wheeled in by a nurse who explains that they had to perform an emergency cerclage. Carmen needs to be on bed rest for a few weeks. Though she's pleased the men flew all the way back to see her, she tells them they need to go back to the Sekai Taikai and win the whole damn thing.

And about that surprise character return...

During their own morning after, Chozen and Kim are having coffee and discussing that they must remain professional despite what happened to them the night prior. At the cafe, they spot a long-haired man with a Cobra Kai tattoo, the same one that Daniel described as one of his attackers. Sensei Kim assures Chozen she's never seen the man before. "But Sensei Kreese has," Chozen proclaims.

They follow the man to a spa, where they've called both Daniel and Kreese to meet them. It turns out the long-haired man is working with Sensei Wolf (Lewis Tan) of the Iron Dragons... who, in turn, is working with — you guessed it — Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). "What would life be without a few surprises?" Silver says menacingly from a hot tub before the credits roll. Cliffhanger!

All episodes of Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 are now available to stream on Netflix.