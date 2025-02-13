Cobra Kai season 6 episode 11 recap: every ending is a new beginning

The time has come, Cobra Kai fans: the final chapters of The Karate Kid spinoff series are officially here, with the third and last installment of Cobra Kai season 6 on Netflix.

There are only five episodes left to wrap up the years-spanning storylines of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and their Miyagi-Do students, not to mention to pick up the action from that shocking cliffhanger in the season 6 part 2 finale, which saw the tragic death of a big character.

What's going on with the Sekai Taikai tournament? What about the kids' college dreams: is Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) going to Stanford? Is Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) still heading to UCLA? And what new schemes does Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) have up his karate gi sleeve this time? Here’s everything that went down in Cobra Kai season 6 episode 11, titled "Into the Fire."

Rest in peace, Cobra Kai

The story picks up in Korea, where John Kreese (Martin Kove), Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim) and the rest of Team Cobra Kai are laying to rest their fallen fighter, Kwon Jae-Sung (Brandon J. Lee), who accidentally stabbed himself during a Sekai Taikai fight with The Iron Dragons' Axel (Patrick Luwis).

Understandably, the senseis are full of sorrow and guilt following Kwon's death. "This is my fault, I caused this," Kreese mourns, before announcing he's leaving Cobra Kai. "It's time for men like me to step aside." But Master Kim is especially angry about the loss. The training of his students gets even more intense and violent — "They take one of ours, we take one of theirs," he declares — and he harshly questions whether his granddaughter actually has what it takes to be master of the dojo.

As he did with Kreese earlier this season, Master Kim tasks Sensei Kim with a test to prove her mettle — though instead of traversing through caves to find an ancient knife, Kim's mission centers on killing Kreese. However, at the last minute, Kim switches course from Kreese's sleeping quarters to her grandfather's. They tussle and Kim fights back fiercely, killing Master Kim. "Perfect," he croaks before he dies.

"I will lead this dojang, but I will do it my way," Kim tells Kreese, before declaring that it will be the last time they ever see each other.

Are the kids' college dreams dunzo?

With the Sekai Taikai tournament cancelled in the wake of Kwon's untimely death, the young fighters are reeling and confused about exactly where their respective futures are headed.

Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) is told by the school counselor it'll be tight for him to graduate; college might not be an option for him. He should look into trade schools, since it's unlikely he'll make a living as a professional karate fighter. Similarly, Miguel believes his Stanford dreams are now cut short without a championship win at the Sekai Taikai.

Samantha is rethinking her enrollment to UCLA, despite her dad getting an in with an admissions rep by selling him a car. Her ambivalence is quickly clocked by Daniel's cousin Vanessa LaRusso (Julia Macchio), who spills the beans to Amanda (Courtney Henggeler). "Honestly, I've been looking a little further from home, but I didn't want to say anything yet," Samantha admits to her mother.

Mom is supportive but tells her not to tell Daniel — though he claims to want to move on from the whole Barcelona disaster, LaRusso is clearly spiraling. (He's been Bridezilla-ing over the dealership's anniversary party and banning bonsai trees from the premises.)

Silver tries to revive the Sekai Taikai

Thomas Ian Griffith in Cobra Kai (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

Terry Silver isn't one to go down without a fight. Intercepting Sekai Taikai host Gunther Braun (Carsten Norgaard) during a massage session, Silver manages to convince the German representative to resume the remaining matches of the tournament, arguing Kwon's tragic death shouldn't be the legacy of the championship. Mr. Braun agrees, but only if all of the senseis are onboard.

Though Johnny, who wasn't ready to let go of his Sekai Taikai dreams, is unsurprisingly stoked to hear of the development from the tournament organizers, Daniel doesn't share his enthusiasm. "I meant what I said: we need to move on. Do you really want to go back to deal with Kreese? To see Robby get his head bashed in again?" Daniel reasons. A kid died, he soberly reminds Lawrence.

Silver isn't happy to hear the decision wasn't unanimous, and he correctly surmises it's LaRusso that's holding out. He pays a surprise detour to the auto dealership, pretending to be a customer to go on a test drive with Johnny. "You and I want the same thing, the tournament back on, and I have a way that will make everybody happy," Silver tells him. That chat convinces Johnny to bring Silver to the LaRusso house, with Silver assuring the Miyagi-Do senseis he will let them pick the venue, the referees, the whole nine. "I will foot the bill in full," Silver promises.

It's not some revenge scheme, he tells them. "It's the only thing I have left," Silver admits. "The only thing I can have now is one last win." Remembering when he ran into Silver at the hospital earlier in the season, Johnny realizes Silver is sick — really sick. Daniel is unsure but acknowledges how badly Johnny and the kids want the tournament back on. "Maybe you do too if you're being honest with yourself?" Johnny responds.

Let the games begin, again

There's already cause for celebration at LaRusso Auto — surrounded with balloons and bubbly, Daniel and co. celebrate the 18th anniversary of the dealership, with a characteristically moving speech from its proprietor. But the party gets even more jubilant when Samantha, Robby and Miguel come by to ask Daniel and Johnny if the rumors are real — that the Sekai Taikai is back on.

It seems like LaRusso has officially made up his mind: "It's true, if that's what you all want," he announces. "Bring 'em on," Sam gamely announces. And back to the Sekai Taikai we go!

All episodes of Cobra Kai season 6 are now available to stream on Netflix.