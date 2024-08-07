The Summit: release date, teaser, premise and everything we know about the new reality series

A new heart-pumping adventure comes to primetime this fall as The Summit takes center stage. The competition series sees 16 strangers try to conquer the rough terrain of the New Zealand Alps all in an effort to win the season-ending million-dollar prize. For those who are eager for The Amazing Race season 37, which won’t actually air until some time in 2025, The Summit looks to provide a nice substitute for fans of outdoor competitions.

Here’s everything we know about the first season of The Summit.

The Summit premieres on Sunday, September 29, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. The second episode airs in its regular timeslot on Wednesday, October 16, at 9:30 pm ET/PT behind a new episode of Survivor season 47.

For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is available through a number of live TV streaming services such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air. Additionally, new episodes become available to stream the day after they air for Paramount Plus Essential subscribers.

A UK release date for the series has not been announced, but when one becomes available, we'll pass along the information.

The Summit premise

Here’s the synopsis for The Summit:

"Sixteen strangers will embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey through the treacherous New Zealand Alps in an attempt to reach the peak of a distant, towering mountain. With their backpacks containing an equal share of $1 million, the group must traverse an exhausting distance in just 14 days in order to win the cash they are carrying. But not everyone will make it, as these strangers must work together to tackle the dangerous terrain, unforgiving Antarctic winds, heart-pounding challenges and gut-wrenching eliminations on their way to the peak. Tracking them along this journey is the ‘Mountain’s Keeper’ who will surprise the trekkers with brutal twists and force decisions that complicate an already grueling ascent. Morals and relationships will be tested when they must decide what to do if someone falls behind, because if the group fails to reach THE SUMMIT in time, all the prize money will be lost."

The Summit host, Manu Bennett

Manu Bennett, The Summit (Image credit: Sean Beale/CBS)

Manu Bennett is a familiar face on the small screen having appeared in Arrow as Deathstroke/Slade Wilson and in Spartacus as Crixus. On the big screen, he portrayed Azog the Defiler in The Hobbit trilogy.

The Summit cast

We’re still waiting for word on the cast of the inaugural season of the series. Once we have more information, we’ll pass along the update.

The Summit trailer

A full-length trailer for the series has not been released yet, but we do have this brief teaser trailer. Take a look at it below.