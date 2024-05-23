Survivor season 47: everything we know about the reality competition

As the sun sets on Survivor season 46, there's no need to worry for fans of the reality TV series, as Survivor season 47 is just a few months away, set to premiere as part of CBS's fall 2024 TV lineup.

For 24 years and 46 seasons, contestants have been trying to outwit, outplay and outlast one another to claim the title of Sole Survivor. While that hasn't changed, nor has the host, gameplay and strategy have been tweaked over the years to ramp up excitement. As has the runtime CBS gives the show. For the last few seasons, fans have enjoyed 90-minute episodes. So what's familiar and what's different in the next iteration of this new era of Survivor?

Read on to find out everything we know right now about Survivor season 47.

CBS has not given an official premiere date for Survivor season 47, but the show is returning to its usual Wednesday night at 8 pm ET/PT time slot. As we mentioned, episodes for the new season will once again run 90 minutes (though some episodes may be supersized).

Something different to the CBS Wednesday night lineup in fall 2024 is that Survivor is not going to be joined by its usual companion show, The Amazing Race. Instead, CBS is premiering a new reality show in fall 2024 to air after Survivor, The Summit. If you're a fan of the traditional CBS double-dose of Survivor and Amazing Race, don't worry, the latter returns with its latest season in spring 2025.

As you wait for Survivor to return with new episodes, you can catch up with all past seasons of the reality show on Paramount Plus. You can also find select past seasons of Survivor on Netflix (two seasons) and Hulu (12 seasons).

UK fans can also catch a couple seasons on Sky Go, though they also have their Survivor UK.

Survivor season 47 host

One of the few constants for Survivor across its entire run has been Jeff Probst as its host. Since the very first episode, Probst has been there guiding contestants and viewers on the different challenges and presiding over all tribal councils. For his efforts, he has won five Emmys, one as a producer for the first season of Survivor and four for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program.

Probst's longevity on the show has led some to wonder if/when he may decide to call it quits (Probst will be 62 when season 47 airs). However, based on the most recent comments that we could find, it doesn't sound like his enthusiasm for the game has lessened.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , Probst said he has no intention of stopping, but with the caveat that he wants to do so with his current team of producers and creatives behind the scenes. "I would not want to do the show with another team," Probst said. "It would be difficult, if not impossible, to start over with new people."

Many people are keeping an eye on Survivor season 50, which should everything continue as it has in recent years, premieres in spring 2026. If Probst's feelings still hold true and the main Survivor team stays intact, then it's reasonable to assume everything will keep rolling with Probst as the host.

Survivor season 47 cast

We do not have any official information on the Survivor season 47 cast. All we have to go off at this time is the preview video that aired as part of the Survivor season 46 finale, but no names were teased in the video, which you can watch below.

When CBS reveals the official Survivor season 47 cast, we'll add that info right here.

Survivor premise

The basics of Survivor have always been that a group of contestants (or castaways as they've sometimes been referred to) attempt to be the final person not voted out by their peers to win the title of Sole Survivor and a $1 million prize. In addition to dealing with the general struggles of living in a remote location with minimal resources, they compete in challenges to try and win immunity and rewards.

That's the broad view. The specifics of the game have changed a lot over the years. The show has gone from featuring two tribes to three, from 16 contestants to 18 and, most controversially , from 39 days to 26 days (the latter change, which began with season 40, marks the "new era" of Survivor). There have also been tweaks like introducing hidden and fake immunity idols that players kind of find outside of challenges; side quests that can remove people's ability to vote at tribal council; or the Shot in the Dark, where players have a 1/6 chance of being ruled safe before votes are revealed at tribal council.

If there are any new elements set to be introduced in Survivor season 47, we do not have any information on them at this time.

Survivor season 47 location

Though in the early seasons Survivor moved around to different locales (Bornero, Australia, Africa, the Amazon and more), the show has settled into a permanent location in the Fiji Islands since season 33. That is not changing for season 47 of the show.

Survivor season 47 trailer

Watch the preview of Survivor season 47 that was teased as part of the season 46 finale: