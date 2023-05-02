The Diplomat season 2: everything we know about the Netflix series

Streaming giant Netflix was quick to order a second season of its latest hit, political thriller The Diplomat starring Keri Russell. The series has been climbing the daily Top 10 chart in the US and UK, ultimately becoming a top series the week it premiered. After a jaw-dropping season finale, it’s no surprise that Netflix wants to keep the momentum going.

Creator and showrunner Debora Cahn told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) that she had a specific vision when creating the series. "I feel like I'm a person with a fairly clear-eyed view of what America is in the world," she said. "For me, the question was can you get both [the good and bad aspects of the country] in the same show, can you get both in the same story and in the same character? We lucked out with actors that can speak in both of those vernaculars."

The Diplomat season 1 premiered on April 20, quickly racking up 57.48 million viewing hours and showing no signs of slowing down.

Here’s everything we know about The Diplomat season 2.

There’s no release date available for The Diplomat season 2, but as soon as one is available we’ll have it for you right here.

The Diplomat season 2 cast

Keri Russell (Felicity) is expected to reprise her role as Kate Wyler, the foreign affairs service officer who finds herself in the UK to deal with a tense situation.

Rufus Sewell (Dark City) is Kate's husband, Hal Wyler. Hal is also a diplomat and not only is he familiar with the situation she's in, but he's also well-known enough to be a thorn in her side because the people she's working with defer to him when they need to be talking to her.

The Diplomat also stars David Gyasi (Interstellar), Ali Ahn (Liberal Arts) Rory Kinnear (The Imitation Game) and Ato Essandoh (Jason Bourne).

No new casting announcements have been made for season 2 but we'll keep you updated with any news as it becomes available.

The Diplomat season 2 plot

It's too early to tell what will happen in The Diplomat's second season, but given that the first season ended in a cliffhanger, leaving many to wonder who ordered the attack, we imagine that season 2 will pick up where the first season left off.

The Diplomat season 2 trailer

Production hasn't started on The Diplomat season 2, which means it will be a while before we see a trailer for the upcoming season. As soon as a trailer is available, we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch The Diplomat season 2

As a Netflix original series, The Diplomat season 2 will be available exclusively on the platform. The first season of the series is available to stream now.

