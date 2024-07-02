Murder in a Small Town: cast, plot and everything we know about the crime drama

After a 2023-2024 TV season that was heavily impacted by the 2023 writers and actors’ strikes, Fox is planning a number of new scripted series to join its lineup for the 2024-2025 TV season, of which Murder in a Small Town is one of them. Many may already be familiar with source material for the series, as it is based on the Karl Alberg series of books written by L.R. Wright.

Murder in a Small Town is just one of the new TV shows premiering on Fox as part of the 2024-2025 TV season. Also new are Going Dutch, Rescue: Hi-Surf, Doc and Universal Basic Guys. These will all air alongside Fox's returning lineup of scripted shows, which includes The Cleaning Lady season 4, Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3, Accused season 2, Animal Control season 3 and 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5.

But if you want to find out more about Murder in a Small Town, read on to get everything we know about the crime drama right now.

Fox has not revealed the exact release date for Murder in a Small Town, but we do know that the series is going to air on Tuesday nights at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox immediately following Accused.

In order to watch the show live, you'll need to have access to your local Fox station, which is available through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Those who have cut the cord and/or are willing to wait a day, episodes of Murder in a Small Town should be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air.

Murder in a Small Town plot

Adapted from L.R. Wright's nine-book series centered on Detective Karl Alberg, here is the official synopsis for Murder in a Small Town:

"Murder in a Small Town follows Karl Alberg, who moves to a quiet coastal town to soothe a psyche that has been battered by big-city police work. But this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets, and Karl will need to call upon all the skills that made him a world-class detective in solving the murders that, even in this seemingly idyllic setting, continue to wash up on his shore."

Ian Weir is the head writer on the series.

Murder in a Small Town cast

Rossif Sutherland leads Murder in a Small Town as Karl Alberg. If you're curious, yes, Rossif Sutherland is the brother of Kiefer Sutherland and the son of the late Donald Sutherland. He has a number of impressive credits of his own, including Three Pines and The Handmaid's Tale. Can Rossif's show become the same kind of success that Kiefer's 24 was?

Others in the cast include Kristin Kruek (Reacher, Smallville) as Cassandra, a local librarian who becomes Alberg’s muse, foil and romantic interest. Other recurring cast members include Mya Lowe (My Life with the Walter Boys), Savonna Spracklin (Departure), Aaron Douglas (Battlestar Galactica) and Fritzy-Klevans Destine (Superman & Lois).

A couple of guest stars for the first season have already been announced: James Cromwell (Succession), Stana Katic (Castle) and Paula Patton (Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol).

Murder in a Small Town trailer

There is no trailer for Murder in a Small Town at this time. When one becomes available we'll add it here.