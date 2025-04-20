Lifetime's newest thriller Sins of My Husband premieres tonight

Marital vows famously say 'till death do us part — but what happens when the aforementioned death is actually a murder that your spouse has committed? Such is the predicament in Lifetime's latest thriller, Sins of My Husband, which premieres on the crime-loving network tonight, April 20 at 8pm Eastern Time.

Per Lifetime, the official synopsis of the gripping new TV movie reads: "Tony Dandridge is caught and exposed as a serial killer and is killed by the police. His wife Katherine claims that she knew nothing about her husband’s horrors, but the community and the press don’t believe it and torment her."

"Her very unlikely supporter is Doreen, the mother of the only victim of Dandridge’s to survive," the synopsis continues. "It becomes a cat and mouse game as it appears possible that Katherine or Doreen may be lying or is it both of them?"

Leading the Sins of My Husband cast is Hayley Sales (A Sprinkle of Christmas, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New) as Katherine Dandridge, Matt Brown (Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story, Where the Leaves Fall Purple) as her husband Tony and Alaina Huffman (Waltzing with Brando, Riverdale) as Doreen Blake.

Elsewhere in the ensemble is Juliette Hawk as Suzie Blake, Sarah Christine Smith as Brenda, Michael Antonakos as Louis Blake, Meghan K. Lees as Joan, Beth Fotheringham as Elaine and Dalias Blake as Detective Harrison. Soran Mardookhi (Cradle of Deception, Catfish Murder) is in the director's seat, with a script from screenwriter Rolfe Kanefsky (Little Girl in the Window, Valley of Love).

To tune into the premiere of Sins of My Husband tonight at 8pm, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: Sins of My Husband will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Monday, April 21.