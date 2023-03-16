Riverdale season 7: release date, cast and everything we know

The year is 1950 and our favorite Archie Comics characters are officially back in high school. Only Riverdale season 7, the final batch of episodes for this CW show, will tell if they can make it back to the present or are fated to stay in this simpler time.

Riverdale premiered back in 2017 and after seven seasons, our journey is coming to an end. Here's everything you need to know about the new season of Riverdale.

The final season of Riverdale premieres Wednesday, March 29, at 9 pm ET/PT on The CW. You can also stream for free on The CW App.

Riverdale season 7 plot

The official summary for Riverdale's final season reads:

"The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season of Riverdale has dared to go before — the 1950s!

"Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones, finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950s. Archie Andrews is the classic all-American teen, coming of age, getting into trouble and learning life-lessons; Betty Cooper is the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life — including her controlling mother Alice; Veronica Lodge is a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances; Cheryl Blossom is the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing; Toni Topaz is an activist fighting for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High; Kevin Keller is a 'square' crooner wrestling with his sexual identity; Reggie Mantle is a basketball star from farm country; and Fangs Fogarty is a greaser who's destined to be an Elvis-type star.

"It isn't until Jughead is visited by Tabitha Tate — Riverdale's Guardian Angel — that he learns the cosmic truth about their predicament. Will Jughead and the gang be able to return to the present? Or will our characters be trapped in the 1950s forever? And, if so… is that such a bad thing?"







Riverdale season 7 cast

KJ Apa stars as Archie Andrews. The actor can also be seen in A Dog's Purpose, Songbird, The Hate U Give, The Last Summer and I Still Believe.

Cole Sprouse plays Jughead Jones. Sprouse is known for his roles on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, The Suite Life on Deck, Five Feet Apart and Moonshot.

Camila Mendes portrays Veronica Lodge. Most recently, she starred in Do Revenge. She was additionally in Dangerous Lies, Palm Springs, Coyote Lake and The New Romantic.

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, has been in Look Both Ways, Chemical Hearts, as well as Hustlers.

Along with bringing the character of Cheryl Blossom to life, Madelaine Petsch's work includes Hotel for the Holidays, About Fate, Jane and Sightless.

Vanessa Morgan joined the cast back in season 2 as Toni Topaz. Other credits include Margaux and My Babysitter's a Vampire.

Mädchen Amick plays Alice Cooper. The actress can be recognized for Twin Peaks and Witches of East End.

Casey Cott takes on the role of Kevin Keller. His work includes Asking for It and All the Little Things We Kill.

Charles Melton portrays Reggie Mantle. He was recently in History of the World: Part II and Poker Face. Additionally, he starred in The Sun Is Also a Star, Bad Boys for Life and Secret Headquarters.

Drew Ray Tanner, who was also in Netflix's Work It, is Fangs Fogarty.

In season 5, fans were introduced to Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate. She is known for Insatiable, Glee, as well as Awkward.

Riverdale season 7 trailer

The official trailer for the final season of Riverdale is finally here. Watch it directly below.

How to watch Riverdale

Riverdale season 7 airs o The CW, which is a cable channel available to just about everyone with a traditional pay-TV subscriptio. But if you've moved on from that setup, a number of live TV streaming services also carry The CW, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

You can also watch Riverdale and other The CW shows on The CW app, which is free and requires no login.