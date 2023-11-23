My Life With The Walter Boys: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

My Life With The Walter Boys on Netflix stars Nikki Rodriguez.

My Life With The Walter Boys on Netflix follows 15-year-old straight-A student Jackie, who is forced to leave behind her privileged life in Manhattan and move to Colorado after the death of her parents.

Destined to fill the void for fans of the popular show The Summer I Turned Pretty, this series, which is based on the book My Life With The Walter Boys by Ali Novak, soon sees Jackie torn between two brothers, the reliable and bookish Alex (Ashby Gentry) and the mysterious and troubled Cole (Noah LaLonde).

As Jackie battles to settle into her chaotic new home and fulfill her dream of getting into Princeton University, these potential romances threaten to blow her life off course.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix series My Life With The Walter Boys…

There are choices to be made in My Life with the Walter Boys. (Image credit: Netflix)

My Life With The Walter Boys launches worldwide on Netflix on Friday, December 7, 2023.

Is there a trailer for My Life with the Walter Boys?

Yes, there's an official trailer for My Life with the Walter Boys where we see Jackie’s life turned upside down as she’s forced to move to Colorado.

We then see the young teen trying to choose between her head and her heart when it comes to warring brothers Alex and Cole.

Give the trailer a watch below...

My Life with the Walter Boys plot

My Life with the Walter Boys follows Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez), who has to move to Colorado after a tragic accident and live with her mum’s best friend Katherine (Sarah Rafferty), who is already raising 10 children.

As Jackie tries to navigate this scary new world, she finds herself in a love triangle with two very different Walter brothers, Alex (Ashby Gentry) and troubled Cole, (Noah LaLonde), who is also struggling after an injury wrecked his hopes of landing a scholarship.

Can Jackie stay true to herself and still find romance?

Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) and Alex (Ashby Gentry) in My Life With The Walter Boys. (Image credit: Netflix)

My Life with the Walter Boys cast — Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie

My Life with the Walter Boys star Nikki Rodriguez plays conflicted teenager Jackie. Previously Nikki has played Vero in On My Block and has also had roles in Back to Lyla, Speechless and Adam Ruins Everything.

Nikki Rodriguez as hero Jackie. (Image credit: Netflix)

Noah LaLonde as Cole Walter

Noah LaLonde plays troubled Cole Walter in My Life with the Walter Boys. He’s previously appeared in the series Criminal Minds and the films Asbury Park and Deer Camp ’86.

Noah LaLonde as Cole Walter. (Image credit: Netflix)

Ashby Gentry as Alex Walter

Playing Cole’s brother Alex Walter in My Life with the Walter Boys is Ashby Gentry. He played Porter in the TV series Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Who else is starring in My Life with the Walter Boys?

There's a long cast list for My Life with the Walter Boys. Marc Blucas (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) is George Walter and Sarah Rafferty is his wife Katherine. Connor Stanhope, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Dean Petriw, Lennix James, Alix West Lefler, Isaac Arellanes and Myles Perez make up the rest of the Walter family.

Zoë Soul, Alisha Newton, Jaylan Evans, Ashley Holliday Tavares, Moheb Jindran, Ellie O’Brien, Mya Lowe, Gabrielle Jacinto, Nathaniel Arcand and Alex Quijano round out the cast.