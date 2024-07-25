Rescue: HI-Surf — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new drama

For decades, first-responder dramas have captivated audiences, and helping that trend continue this fall is Resuce: HI-Surf. The brand-new series helps fill out broadcast TV’s fall 2024-2025 line-up and is set against the backdrop of a beautiful beach.

However, don’t be fooled by the oceanic scenery as it turns out to be the North Shore of O’ahu, "the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world." Due to the danger that looms, there are plenty of opportunities for beachgoers to find themselves in need of help. Thankfully the first responders in the area are up to the task of performing daring rescues. Sound interesting?

Here’s everything we know about Rescue: HI-Surf.

Rescue: HI-Surf premieres after an NFL doubleheader on Sunday, September 22 tentatively scheduled for 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Fox. On Monday, September 23, the series settles into its routine timeslot at 9 pm ET/PT following the 9-1-1: Lonestar season 5 premiere.

Rescue: HI-Surf airs live on Fox in the US. If you've cut ties with traditional cable/satellite TV, Fox is a channel on live TV streaming services like Fubo , Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Sling TV . Additionally, you can stream episodes the day after they air on Hulu. We're still waiting to hear about a UK release date for the show, but as more information becomes available, we'll pass along the update.

Rescue: HI-Surf plot

Robbie Magasiva and Arielle Kebbel, Rescue: HI-Surf (Image credit: Karen Neal/Fox)

Here is the official synopsis of the series:

"Rescue: HI-Surf follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu—the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world. Each episode will feature these dedicated, heroic and adrenaline-seeking first responders saving lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle."

Rescue: HI-Surf cast

Part of Rescue: HI-Surf’s charm is that it’s led by an ensemble cast. Starring in the series are Robbie Magasiva (Wentworth), Arielle Kebbel (The Vampire Diaries), Adam Demos (UnReal), Kekoa Kekumano (The White Lotus), Alex Aiono (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) and Zoe Cipres (Roswell, New Mexico).

Rescue: HI-Surf trailer

Check out the preview for Rescue: HI-Surf below. Based on the video clip, the series looks like the drama lands somewhere between Baywatch and 9-1-1.