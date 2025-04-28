America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons three-week special premieres on TV tonight, April 28

Harris Faulkner hosts this America’s Most Wanted spinoff that focuses on reuniting missing people with their families.

Derrick Levasseur, Elizabeth Smart, Payne Lindsey, Callahan Walsh and Harris Faulkner around a table on America&#039;s Most Wanted: Missing Persons
Derrick Levasseur, Elizabeth Smart, Payne Lindsey, Callahan Walsh and Harris Faulkner on America's Most Wanted: Missing Persons (Image credit: Amanda Mazonkey/FOX)

Not only is America’s Most Wanted back on TV now, with an all new season of the show having premiered on Fox on April 21, but starting April 28 viewers are going to get to watch a brand new series in the America’s Most Wanted franchise for a special three-week run — America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons.

Premiering on Monday, April 28, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and hosted by Fox News Channel anchor Harris Faulkner, America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons is a new format for the popular TV franchise, centering on finding missing people and reuniting them with their families. Each week will see a panel of crime experts (one of which appears to be Derrick Levasseur) analyze missing persons cases, including some on-location investigations.

As is tradition with the America’s Most Wanted franchise, Faulkner and those involved will also welcome tips from the viewing public in the hope of closing these cases and reuniting the individuals impacted.

Again, this is a three-week special run for America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons, so new episodes will also air on May 5 and May 12. Each episode will also be followed by a new episode of the flagship America’s Most Wanted series on Fox.

In order to watch America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons, you need to have access to your local Fox station. Options for that include a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or live TV streaming services, like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV. There’s a good chance that this special edition of America’s Most Wanted is also going to be available to stream on-demand on Hulu the day after it airs on Fox, but we cannot confirm that at this time.

America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons is going to help lead the way into Fox’s summer TV shows. Following the special series three-week run, starting on May 19 Fox Mondays are going to feature LEGO Masters season 5 pre-empting new episodes of America’ Most Wanted. Then on June 2, America’s Most Wanted is going to be replaced on the Monday night lineup with The Quiz with Balls season 2.

Other Fox shows airing this summer include MasterChef season 15 and Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service; new episodes of Bob’s Burgers, Grimsburg, Family Guy and The Great North; The 1% Club season 2 and new game show The Snake.

