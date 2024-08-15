The Golden Bachelorette: release date, cast and everything we know about the new series

Following hot on the heels of smash hit The Golden Bachelor, The Golden Bachelorette turns the tables as 61-year-old Joan Vassos goes on a powerful journey to find love.

Vassos will be familiar to Bachelor Nation fans as the woman who self-eliminated during The Golden Bachelor after learning that her daughter had a medical issue.

As we know from news stories, things didn't turn out so rosy for Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner, but there are high hopes that Vassos and one of the 24 men hoping to win her heart will have their happily ever after.

Here's everything we know about The Golden Bachelorette.

The Golden Bachelorette premieres September 18. The Golden Bachelorette will air Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT this fall on ABC, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers at this time, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

ABC is included in most cable packages, but if you've cut the cord, then you can watch shows on ABC without cable through a live streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV.

The Golden Bachelorette premise

Here's the official synopsis of The Golden Bachelorette from ABC:

"After more than 43 million viewers tuned in to the debut of The Golden Bachelor across platforms last fall, The Golden Bachelorette will spotlight a second chance at love for one radiant woman in her golden years. The men vying for her final rose have journeyed through the highs and lows of love, navigating moments of joy and heartbreak, and they arrive with anticipation, eager to foster a connection that sparks a future of limitless possibilities."

Who is The Golden Bachelorette?

Here's what ABC says about the Golden Bachelorette herself, Joan Vassos:

"After her time was cut short on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, Joan Vassos, the 61-year-old grandmother and school administrator from Rockville, Maryland, will begin her own journey for new love this fall when she steps into the historic role as the first Golden Bachelorette. The fan favorite will bring her signature grace and charm as she embarks on a search for her next person, showcasing that everyone is worthy of more than just a second chance at love.

"Vassos is a remarkable woman whose life has been defined by her resilience, zest for adventure and strong family values. It was those family values that led to her heartbreaking decision to leave The Golden Bachelor, self-eliminating after a medical concern with her daughter arose. Despite that and other challenges she’s faced along the way – including the heartbreaking loss of her husband after 32 years of marriage – Vassos remains an embodiment of strength and grace as a devoted mother of four, grandmother of three, and school administrator, while finding solace in the music of Elton John, spending time with her dog, and cooking. Now, as she steps into the golden spotlight and begins her journey to seek love once more, Vassos envisions a future filled with shared moments by the beach and cherished time with family."

The Golden Bachelorette contestants

Below you can get to know the men who will be vying for Joan's affection. From a fire chief to an ER doctor and a girl dad to a retired navy captain, we have a feeling that Joan will have a hard time sending these guys packing!

Meet The Men of The Golden Bachelorette - YouTube Watch On

William “Bill,” 68, a retired videographer from Portland, Ore.

Robert “Bob,” 66, a chiropractor from Marina Del Ray, Calif.

Charles K., 62, a portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

Charles L., 66, a retired financial analyst from Philadelphia, Pa.

Charles “Chock,” 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kan.

Christopher, 64, a contractor from West Babylon, N.Y.

Daniel “Dan,” 64, a private investor from Naples, Fla.

David, 68, a rancher from Austin, Texas

Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, Calif.

Gil, 60, an educator from Mission Viejo, Calif.

Gregg, 64, a retired university VP from Longboat Key, Fla.

Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nev.

John “Jack,” 68, a caterer from Chicago, Ill.

Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa

Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago, Ill.

Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, Calif.

Kenneth “Ken,” 60, a property management treasurer from Peabody, Mass.

Kim, 69, a retired navy captain from Seattle, Wash.

Mark, 57, an army veteran from Leesville, La.

Michael, 65, a retired banking CEO from Denver, N.C.

Pablo, 63, a retired UN agency director from Cambridge, Md.

Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Ill.

Ralph “RJ,” 66, a financial advisor from Irvine, Calif.

Thomas, 62, a fire department chief from New York, N.Y.

The Golden Bachelorette trailer

Here's a look at what's coming this season in this teaser for The Golden Bachelorette.