The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol — everything we know

Big news for The Walking Dead fans: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is getting a second season, but there will be a title change. As announced at New York Comic-Con, the second season will henceforth be known as The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol. Series star Norman Reedus announced that Melissa McBride will return as a series regular in the new season, which is filming now.

In a statement, McBride expressed how happy she is to return to the role of Carol. "I’ve known there was much more to be told of Carol’s story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away. Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I’m so excited to continue Carol’s journey here. This team of storytellers have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I’m loving the discoveries!"

Here's everything we know about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol.

During the NYCC panel, AMC announced that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol will debut in 2024.

While we don't have an exact date, we do know that the Rick and Michonne spinoff The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will premiere in February 2024 so that means The Book of Carol will debut later in the year.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol cast

Norman Reedus (The Boondock Saints) and Melissa McBride (The Mist) have been part of The Walking Dead since its premiere in 2010. McBride made an appearance in the Fear the Walking Dead season 4 premiere, making her one of the few TWD actors to appear in multiple series of the franchise.

The cast from the first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will return for The Book of Carol, including Clémence Poésy (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows) as Isabelle, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent, Laika Blanc Francard (My Night) as Sylvie, Anne Charrier (The Last Deadly Mission) as Genet, Romain Levi (The Tunnel) as Codron and Eriq Ebouaney (Fox Hunt) as Fallou.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol plot

We don't have the exact story for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol just yet, though fans will want to tune into the final episode of TWD: Daryl Dixon to see how it ends and how that ending will play into The Book of Carol.

For now, here's a look at AMC's synopsis of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon:

"In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol trailer

Footage from The Book of Carol was shown at NYCC but wasn't made available for the public just yet.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol is an AMC original series. AMC is the home for all shows in The Walking Dead Universe and is usually included with a standard cable subscription. If you don’t have cable, you can watch AMC through live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV.

You can also watch the series on AMC Plus, which is a standalone service that can be accessed as an add-on channel on Prime Video, Apple TV Plus or Roku. The streaming service additionally allows you to watch content on your computer or mobile device. The biggest benefit of an AMC Plus subscription is that you’ll have the ability to view new episodes up to a week early.