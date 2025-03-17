Netflix adds groundbreaking spinoff of The Walking Dead and it's a must watch before season 2 arrives in May

At long last, The Walking Dead: Dead City has finally arrived on Netflix. It's the perfect time to get caught up on the groundbreaking spinoff or watch it all over again ahead of the season premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 on May 4.

Dead City is the last TWD spinoff to arrive on Netflix; all 11 seasons of the original series have been on the streamer for a while and recently all eight seasons of Fear the Walking Dead were added along with the first seasons of the newest spinoffs, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Several other AMC shows were added, including A Discovery of Witches, Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches.

Dead City follows Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) as she's forced to team up with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the man who killed her husband. Maggie's son, Hershel (Logan Kim), has been kidnapped and she's been following his trail to NYC. Manhattan has been transformed in the apocalypse into a city unto itself, ruled by villainous gangs who aim to bend everyone else to their will.

Hear that? The Walking Dead: Dead City is now on Netflix in the US. pic.twitter.com/mDMM54uT9xMarch 17, 2025

The TWD spinoffs are all very different from each other, with Daryl Dixon set in France (and in Spain in season 3) while The Ones Who Live finally reveals the fate of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). What makes Dead City such a groundbreaking series compared to the other shows in the franchise is that it's set in a major metropolitan area — namely, New York City.

The decayed, walker-filled city is a brand-new landscape that presents new challenges while introducing us to new survivors whose experience of the zombie apocalypse looks much different than what fans are used to seeing. Suddenly, instead of walkers stepping out from behind trees in the middle of the woods, they're falling from tall buildings, splattering violently on the ground and presenting a whole new threat.

In an exclusive interview prior to the season 1 premiere, Cohan called The Walking Dead: Dead City "a trauma playground" where former enemies are pitted together in a race against time to save Maggie's son, but there's even more at stake than Maggie and Negan realize.

The first season of The Walking Dead: Dead City is available to stream on Netflix now. The second season premieres Sunday, May 4, at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC.