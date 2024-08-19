Sink your teeth into Interview with the Vampire, now on Netflix, as well as other AMC hits

If you haven't been able to check out AMC's Interview with the Vampire season 1, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 or A Discovery of Witches, now's the time to remedy that on Netflix, as over a dozen popular AMC shows hit the streamer for US subscribers on August 19.

After debuting on its family of networks, some of AMC's most popular shows have debuted on Netflix that will give the shows some fresh blood, er, viewers.

Take a look at the list of shows arriving on Netflix today:

A Discovery of Witches seasons 1-3

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches season 1

Dark Winds seasons 1-2

Fear the Walking Dead seasons 1-8

Gangs of London seasons 1-2

Interview with the Vampire season 1

Into the Badlands seasons 1-3

Kevin Can F**k Himself seasons 1-2

Monsieur Spade season 1

Preacher seasons 1-4

That Dirty Black Bag season 1

The Terror season 1

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1

In several cases, entire series like A Discovery of Witches, Fear the Walking Dead and Into the Badlands are available to stream on the platform while several ongoing series will have their first seasons available to whet the appetites of new fans, including The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which you have time to catch up on entirely ahead of the September premiere of its second season, subtitled The Book of Carol to celebrate Melissa McBride joining the show.

But perhaps the best of the bunch is Interview with the Vampire.Interview with the Vampire has been one of AMC's top shows since its premiere in 2022 and it's the launching point for the Anne Rice Immortal Universe on AMC, a new franchise that also includes the Mayfair Witches and the upcoming spinoff series, The Talamasca.

Interview with the Vampire season 2 just aired this past spring and production on Interview with the Vampire season 3 begins in November. AMC dazzled fans with a teaser for Interview with the Vampire season 3 at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, only it wasn't just a teaser it was a full music video featuring The Vampire Lestat (Sam Reid) in all his rockstar glory.

Meet the Vampire Lestat ft. Sam Reid | Interview with the Vampire | New Season | AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

If you haven't had a chance to check out Interview with the Vampire, now's the time to check it out because the Anne Rice Immortal Universe is growing by leaps and bounds and this is your chance to experience it in all it glory.

All of these shows are available to stream on Netflix now.