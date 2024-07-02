Silo season 2: first look, potential release window and everything else we know

One of the many Apple TV Plus shows that's got a second season coming very soon is Silo, with season 2 expected to land very soon, and fans are getting excited for the story to continue.

Based on stories by Hugh Howey, Silo is about the last 10,000 on Earth, who all live in a giant underground silo and are ruled by very stern laws. Over the first season of the show we learned that not everything is what it seems, and Silo season 2 will have to continue the story from a dramatic season finale.

The Silo series of books consists of loads of short stories, novellas and novels, roughly divided into three 'books', and apparently Apple is hoping to adapt the trio into four seasons. While it's been over a decade since Howey last published a book in the series, another one is on its way, which could link into Silo season 2.

While we wait for Silo season 2 to grace our screens, here's everything we know so far about the returning sci-fi show.

All signs point to Silo season 2 hitting screens before the end of 2024. For context, the first season premiered in May 2023.

The best evidence is that Apple's first-look trailer for its upcoming shows (which you can find below) had footage of Silo season 2. Every other movie and show included in the video had a release date in 2024, so Silo probably will join them.

In addition, in a review with Collider, lead actress Rebecca Ferguson confirmed that the second season of Silo had been "shot and coming out" and when pressed she said it was coming out "this year".

Silo season 2 first look

Apple has already shown a first look at Silo season 2. Firstly, as mentioned earlier, it included footage of the show's new season in a sizzle reel of upcoming content shared in June 2024.

Coming to Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

There are some clips at the beginning but the main first look is from 0:38, and it briefly shows a speech from Tim Robbins' Bernard Holland and a riot beginning.

Apple also shared four first-look images for Silo season 2 at the same time. One of them is the image at the top of this article, and the other three can be seen below.

They show the characters Juliette Nichols (played by Rebecca Ferguson) in a space suit in two of the pictures, with Tim Robbins (Bernard Holland) in another and Robert Sims (Common) in the last.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple)

Silo season 2 potential plot

The first season of Silo was based on the book series Wool by Hugh Howey, as part of the Silo story franchise. The season stops short of where the book does, so the beginning of Silo season 2 will probably adapt the ending of the novel.

The rest of Solo season 2 will probably adapt Shift, which consists of three books that were brought together as one story. It looks at the world of Silo from a different angle, giving us a much clearer insight into the world, but it does also factor into the story of Juliette and the Silo.

I won't go into plot details for the book as it could spoil Silo season 2, but if you want to read it for yourself, you can find it on Amazon here.