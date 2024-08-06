How to Die Alone: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the comedy series

Natasha Rothwell was hilarious as Kelli in the hit series Insecure and won acclaimed attention portraying Belinda in The White Lotus. Now she stars in the new comedy series, How to Die Alone.

The new show follows a woman who is forced to break out of her routine when she suffers an accident. With her new lease on life, she tries to live to the fullest, but is she ready to embrace what that means? Are her friends and family around her?

Here's everything we know about How to Die Alone.

How to Die Alone premieres on September 13 on Hulu in the US. Although we don't yet have a UK release date for the series, we anticipate it will eventually become available on Disney Plus. Once we know more, we'll pass along the update.

For those in the US interested in watching How to Die Alone, you need access to Hulu. You can watch Hulu originals with either a subscription to Hulu with Live TV , the Disney Plus Bundle or the standalone Hulu service.

How to Die Alone plot

Here's a synopsis of How to Die Alone:

"Starring Natasha Rothwell, How to Die Alone follows Mel, a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who's never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary."

How to Die Alone cast

Conrad Ricamora in How to Die Alone (Image credit: Disney/John Medland)

As previously mentioned, Natasha Rothwell stars in How to Die Alone. The two-time Emmy nominee (for her work in The White Lotus season 1 and Insecure) has become quite the funny woman in Hollywood. She's also been seen in recent projects like Wonka and Love, Victor, and her voice can be heard in things such as Baby Shark's Big Show! and Sausage Party: Foodtopia.

Joining Rothwell in the comedy series are Conrad Ricamora (How to Get Away with Murder), Jocko Sims (New Amsterdam) and KeiLyn Durrel Jones (Succession).

How to Die Alone trailer

The trailer for How to Die Alone sees Natasha Rothwell finally shine as the lead of her own comedy series. Take a look at the clip below.