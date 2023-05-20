Blue Bloods season 14: everything we know about the police drama

The CBS fall TV schedule may be a little in flux as to when new seasons and shows are going to premiere, but one thing we do know is that Blue Bloods is once again going to be a big part of it. Blue Bloods season 14 is returning to the network, much to fans' delight.

Blue Bloods is the second longest-running scripted TV show set to air on CBS during the 2023-2024 TV season. With its 14 seasons, its seniority on the network comes only second to NCIS, which heads into its 21st season. Blue Bloods remains one of the more popular shows on TV, with CBS reporting it as the No. 1 show airing on Fridays and the No. 3 broadcast drama overall.

With so many still enjoying watching the Reagan family and the cases they solve on a weekly basis, here is everything that you need to know about Blue Bloods season 14.

With Blue Bloods season 13 having wrapped up on May 19, fans may be wondering when they can expect the new season to begin. Unfortunately, we don't know at this time, as Blue Bloods season 14 does not have an official premiere date.

Part of that is because of the ongoing writers' strike as series creators and staff fight for better labor deals with studios. The longer the strike goes on, the greater chance it impacts the start date for fall TV shows, including Blue Bloods.

While we don't know the date for Blue Bloods season 14, we do know that the police drama is keeping its Friday timeslot, 10 pm ET/PT.

Blue Bloods season 14 plot

While there are overarching plot arcs for Blue Bloods' main characters, like Erin's run for District Attorney in season 13, the show is primarily a procedural, with its characters dealing with different cases and issues in each episode. That makes it difficult to know exactly what lies in store for Blue Bloods in season 14, though we can expect more family dinners and thrilling cases.

Blue Bloods season 14 cast

The cast of Blue Bloods has grown over the years, but the actors playing the Reagan family are still the central characters. While CBS has not officially announced who is returning for season 14, these are the actors that it mentioned in its press release on the show's being picked up for another season:

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan

Will Estes as Jamie Reagan

Len Cariou as Henry Reagan

Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez

Vanessa Ray as Eddie Janko

Other regular cast members that may be back for Blue Bloods season 14 include Tony Terraciano as Jack Reagan, Abigail Hawk, Will Hochman and Steve Schirripa.

Blue Bloods season 14 trailer

Don't expect a trailer for Blue Bloods season 14 until we closer to its as-yet-unknown premiere date. But as soon as one does become available, we'll share it here.

How to watch Blue Bloods

If you want to catch up with Blue Bloods season 13, or any past season of the show, viewers can stream it on Paramount Plus. The first nine seasons of the show are also available on Hulu or you can find it on PlutoTV.