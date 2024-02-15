Jamie (Will Estes) sets out on a dangerous deep undercover mission to breach a human trafficking ring, Jackie (Jennifer Esposito), now Chief of Police in Suffolk County, has a serial killer terrorizing her town, and Frank (Tom Selleck) spars with Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) in the 14th and final series of police drama Blue Bloods, which has aired every year since 2010.

Here's how to watch Blue Bloods season 14 when it debuts on Friday, February 16.

Created by Mitchell Burgess and Robin Green, who were both writers and executive producers of The Sopranos, the show centers around the Reagans, a powerful Irish American Catholic family at the beating heart of law enforcement in New York City.

Each member of the family occupies a different role within the legal system, from Commissioner Frank to detective Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and officer Eddie Janko-Reagan (Vanessa Ray), who's always in the thick of it, busting shoplifters and rapists.

Their stories often intertwine and, of course, they all come together every Sunday to chew the fat over a wonderful roast dinner.

Here's how to watch Blue Bloods season 14 online. Continue reading to find all the necessary info to help you tune in, no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch Blue Bloods season 14 in the US

Blue Bloods season 14 is set to debut on Friday, February 16 at 10 pm ET/PT, on the CBS cable channel. Subsequent episodes will air in the same slot each week.

However, there'll be a midseason break after 10 episodes, with the remaining eight set to air later this year.

There's no need to worry if you don't have access to CBS, as there are several online alternatives.

One is to use a live TV streaming service to stream CBS, along with plenty of other cable channels. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV all offer CBS, which will of course include streaming access to Blue Bloods season 14.

Your other option is to sign up for Paramount Plus, the CBS streaming service that lets you watch CBS online (depending on where you are).

Paramount Plus will live stream episodes of Blue Bloods season 14 in tandem with CBS. However, you'll need to subscribe to the $11.99 per month Paramount Plus with Showtime plan for this.

The cheaper Essential plan, which costs $5.99 per month, will let you watch episodes the day after they air.

Can you watch Blue Bloods season 14 in the UK?

At the time of writing, there's no confirmed air date for Blue Bloods season 14 in the UK.

Previous seasons have been televised on Sky Witness, but seeing as season 13 only started airing in the UK in March 2023 – five months after its US release – Brits could have a lengthy wait on their hands.

If you're keen to watch the show as soon as possible, you may want to look at a VPN. More below.

How to watch Blue Bloods season 14 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Blue Bloods season 14, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Blue Bloods season 14 even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.