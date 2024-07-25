English Teacher: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the new series

Joining Abbott Elementary on TV as a comedy rooted in the world of teaching comes the new series English Teacher.

The show comes just in time to help round out the fall 2024-2025 TV slate. Given it airs on FX, we anticipate English Teacher will boast more colorful language and perhaps topics than Abbott Elementary which airs on a traditional broadcasting network. Intrigued?

Here’s everything we know about English Teacher.

The first two episodes of English Teacher premiere on Monday, September 2, at 10 pm ET/PT on FX.

English Teacher is an FX original series, and as such, it airs directly on FX. The channel is available through most cable TV subscriptions, but if you've cut the cord you can watch FX on live-TV streaming platforms like Sling TV , FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Episodes become available to stream the day after they air on Hulu.

English Teacher plot

Here’s an extensive summary of English Teacher from FX:

"FX’s English Teacher is a comedy series created by Brian Jordan Alvarez, in which he stars as Evan Marquez, a high school teacher in Austin, Texas who often finds himself at the intersection of the personal, professional and political aspects of working at a high school.

"Evan wants to be a principled person but often runs into trouble because of it. By Evan’s side at Morrison-Hensley High is his friend group of other teachers. Chief among them is his best friend Gwen Sanders (Stephanie Koenig), the eager and optimistic history teacher who tends to see the best in people, even when she probably shouldn’t. Then there’s PE teacher Markie Hillridge (Sean Patton). Though he can seem gruff and abrasive, beneath the surface, he possesses a knowledge of human nature that often proves valuable to Evan. When they aren’t disagreeing, Markie and Evan share a genuine bond… but they’re usually disagreeing.

"Principal Grant Moretti (Enrico Colantoni) wants nothing more than peace and the path of least resistance—a path Evan is rarely willing to take. While Grant keeps his own opinions close to the vest, he respects Evan’s passion, even if it makes his own job more difficult. Guidance Counselor Rick (Carmen Christopher) barely wants to be at this school—he sees himself as an entrepreneur—but still loves hanging out with the other teachers. Evan’s boyfriend Malcolm (Jordan Firstman) is a former teacher at Morrison. Wild and free-thinking, Malcolm often draws Evan back into a pseudo-relationship.

"When Grant informs Evan that he is being placed under investigation for a long-dormant incident where he and Malcolm kissed in front of students, Evan suddenly feels that he’s under a microscope and is being targeted for his sexuality. Evan is left with one rule to abide by: no relationships with faculty… only to meet Harry (Langston Kerman), a charming new teacher who seems to be interested in him.

"Over the eight-episode season, we follow Evan as he navigates his relationships, his students and his fellow faculty and tries to answer the question: can you really be your full self at your job?"

English Teacher cast

Brian Jordan Alvarez not only created the series, but he also stars in it as Evan Marquez. Over the last few years, Alvarez has been featured in projects such as 80 for Brady, M3GAN and A Spy Movie.

He’s joined in the English Teacher by Stephanie Koenig (Lessons in Chemistry), Sean Patton (The Prank), Enrico Colantoni (Allegiance), Carmen Christopher (The Bear), Jordan Firstman (You People) and Langston Kerman (The Boys).

English Teacher trailer

A trailer for the new series has not yet been made available. However, when one is released, we’ll place it here.