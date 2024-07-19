Agatha All Along: release date, teaser trailer, cast and everything we know about the Marvel series

What was originally a catchy song in the popular WandaVision series has become one of the most anticipated new series of the fall. We're of course talking about Agantha All Along.

If you followed WandaVision, then you'll probably recall that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) used her chaos magic to "imprison" Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) in a warped reality with no magic. Well in the new series, Agatha is seemingly on a path to break free from Wanda's chaos and regain her witchly powers. Will she succeed?

Here's everything we know about Agatha All Along.

Agatha All Along premieres with the first two episodes on Wednesday, September 18, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Disney Plus. The remaining seven episodes debut on a weekly basis with the finale airing on November 6.

Those hoping to watch episodes will need a subscription. In the US, Disney Plus is available as a standalone service or as part of the Disney Plus Bundle . In the UK, Disney Plus is available just as a standalone streamer.

Agatha All Along plot

Here’s a synopsis of the series:

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

Agatha All Along cast

Kathryn Hahn in Agatha All Along (Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Reprising the role of Agahta Harkness is Kathryn Hahn. The actress is a three-time Emmy-nominated star for her roles in Transparent, WandaVision and Tiny Beautiful Things. She's also been spotted in things like Glass Onion, The Shrink Next Door and I Know This Much is True.

Joining Hahn in the series is quite the cast. We've listed them below:

Joe Locke (Heartstopper)

Sasheer Zamata (Unfrosted)

Ali Ahn (The Diplomat)

Maria Dizzia (We Strangers)

Paul Adelstein (The Menu)

Miles Gutierrez-Riley (I Wish You All the Best)

Okwui Okpokwasili (Master)

Debra Jo Rupp (That '90s Show)

Patti LuPone (American Horror Story)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Agatha All Along trailer

While a full-length trailer has not yet been released, Marvel has debuted a teaser trailer. Check out the clip below.