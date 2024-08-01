Before: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Billy Crystal thriller

Billy Crystal has made us laugh throughout his entire career, but now he is hoping to make us shiver as he stars in a new thriller coming to Apple TV Plus as part of the fall TV 2024 lineup, Before.

In addition to starring in the series, Crystal is an executive producer on Before alongside Oscar winner Eric Roth (Forrest Gump) and series creator Sarah Thorp (Damien). It's a very different type of role for Crystal, who has stuck mostly to comedy or very light drama throughout his career, which could make for a very enticing watch.

If you are intrigued by the prospect, here is everything that you need to know about Before.

Apple TV Plus is going to debut Before on October 25 exclusively on its streaming service. The first two episodes of the series are going to be available immediately, with a new episode following every Friday after that. With 10 episodes in total that'll have the series run through December 20.

Before is just one of many high profile TV shows Apple TV plus is releasing in fall 2024. Others include Slow Horses season 4 and the Cate Blanchett series Disclaimer.

In order to watch Before, you must have a subscription to Apple TV Plus.

Before cast

Crystal stars in the series as Eli, the child psychiatrist at the center of the story. Crystal, a winner of six Primetime Emmy awards, is best known for his comedy routines, his appearances on Saturday Night Live, hosting stints at the Oscars and classic movies like The Princess Pride, When Harry Met Sally…, City Slickers, Analyze This and Monsters Inc. Most recently he was the star of his own Broadway show Mr. Saturday Night and has returned to voice his Monsters Inc. character Mike Wazowski in the Disney Plus animated series Monsters at Work.

Joining Crystal in the series are Judith Light (Transparent), Jacobi Jupe (Peter Pan & Wendy), Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant), Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black) and Ava Lalezarzadeh (In the Garden of Tulips).

Light is playing Eli's wife in the series, while Jupe plays the troubled young boy that Eli begins to treat.

Before plot

The synopsis for Before sees Eli, a child psychiatrist that recently lost his wife, encounter a troubled young boy, Noah, who seems to have haunting connections to Eli's past. As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens.

Before trailer

There is no trailer for Before as of yet, but Apple TV Plus has released a series of first look images for the show that you can check out right here: