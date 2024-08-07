Disclaimer: release date, cast and everything we know about the Cate Blanchett thriller

The star power that is part of the new Apple TV Plus series Disclaimer is some of the best you're going to see on TV this year, as the stars are all tasked with bringing to the screen a seven-part psychological thriller that hopes to hook audiences quickly and not let them go.

Disclaimer was written and directed by Alfonso Cuaron, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind Children of Men, Gravity and Roma, and adapted from Renée Knight's best-selling book of the same name. The on-screen talent is just as good, with Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen and more leading the way. And just in case you're curious, the show's score was composed by Finneas O'Connell, the Oscar and Grammy winner (and brother to Billie Eilish).

Apple TV Plus is premiering Disclaimer on Friday, October 11. The first two episodes will be available immediately.

Following its initial premiere, one new episode will be released each subsequent Friday. With the series containing seven episodes in all, that will take it through November 15.

As an Apple TV Plus original series, Disclaimer is going to stream exclusively on Apple TV Plus, so you must be a subscriber to the streaming platform in order to watch.

This is just one of many big shows that Apple TV Plus is rolling out in the fall, as it joins a lineup that includes Slow Horses season 4, La Maison, Midnight Family, Where's Wanda?, Before and Silo season 2.

Disclaimer cast

Cate Blanchett stars in Disclaimer as journalist Catherine Ravenscroft. Blanchett is a two-time Oscar winner for her roles in The Aviator and Blue Jasmine, as well as being famous for movies like The Lord of the Rings, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Carol and TAR; she also stars in the 2024 new movie Borderlands . Blanchett isn't a stranger to TV though, having starred in the limited series Mrs. America, for which she received an Emmy nomination.

Blanchett is joined in the series by fellow Oscar nominees Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat) as Catherine's husband Robert, Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) as her son Nicholas and Lesley Manville as Nancy Brigstocke (The Phantom Thread). The show also features another Oscar winner in Kevin Kline as Stephen Brigstocke (A Fish Called Wanda).

The rest of the ensemble cast includes Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes 2) as Jonathan Brigstocke, Leila George (Animal Kingdom) as a young Catherine and Hoyeon (Squid Game). Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi) is also attached as the show’s narrator.

Disclaimer plot

Based on Renée Knight's book, here is the official synopsis for Disclaimer:

"Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets.

"As Catherine races to uncover the writer's true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys both her own life and her relationships with her husband Robert and their son Nicholas."

Disclaimer trailer

The teaser trailer for Disclaimer is now available