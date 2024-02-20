Borderlands: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the video game adaptation

The latest attempt to turn a beloved video game into a hit movie is on the way, with Eli Roth tackling the western/sci-fi/shoot game Borderlands. Roth is pulling out all of the stops with this 2024 new movie to do just that, with an all-star cast hoping to give fans as much enjoyment watching the movie as they had playing the game.

That's always been a tough task, though there have been some recent successes. Movies like Sonic the Hedgehog (with a third entry coming in 2024), Uncharted and The Super Mario Bros. Movie have been solid hits at the box office (mega hit for Mario), though critical acclaim has been a bit harder to come by. Can Borderlands land one or both?

We'll have to wait to find out about that, but right now you can get all the information we know about Borderlands right here.

Borderlands is coming exclusively to movie theaters worldwide on August 9.

The date puts it in the tail end of the summer blockbuster season. It is currently set to share its release date with the sports drama Flint Strong, but it shares the month of August with Alien: Romulus, Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2 and Kraven the Hunter.

Borderlands cast

Some of the best actors in the game are set to bring Borderlands' iconic characters to life. The main cast consists of:

Cate Blanchett, Ariana Greenblatt, Kevin Hart, Florian Munteanu and Jamie Lee Curtis in Borderlands (Image credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate)

Among the others set to appear in the movie are Gina Gershon (Thanksgiving) as Moxxi, Cheyenne Jackson (Call Me Kat) as Jakobs, Charles Babalola (The Outlaws) as Hammerlock, Benjamin Byron Davis (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) as Marcus, Steven Boyer (WeCrashed) as Scooter, Ryann Redmond (A Good Person) as Ellie and Bobby Lee (Magnum P.I.) as a new character, Larry.

Borderlands plot

Eli Roth conceived the story and co-wrote the script for Borderlands with Joe Crombie. Here is the official synopsis:

"Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Ramírez), the universe's most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Hart), a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina's musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who's seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wiseass robot. Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora's most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they'll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling videogame franchises of all time, welcome to Borderlands."

Borderlands trailer

The trailer for Borderlands is set to debut on February 21. We'll have it for you here when it becomes available online.

Eli Roth movies

Eli Roth is an actor (probably best known for Inglourious Basterds), writer and director. His filmography leans into the horror, violent world, as you can see right here:

Cabin Fever (2002)

Hostel (2005)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

The Green Inferno (2013)

Knock Knock (2015)

Death Wish (2018)

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018)

Fin (2021)

Thanksgiving (2023)