Dr. Death season 2: release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the drama series

After Dr. Death season 1 proved to be a hit among fans, the drama based on the popular Wondery podcast series is back with Dr. Death season 2, and this time fans can expect a new mysterious story to unfold as a new doctor takes center stage. In the new episodes, viewers get to watch the true story of Paolo Macchiarini, a surgeon accused of research fraud and who even faced a Swedish manslaughter charge.

So what else can show fans expect to see in Dr. Death season 2, including who’s been cast to bring this tale to life? Here’s everything we know.

Dr. Death season 2 release

Dr. Death season 2 premieres in the US on Peacock on Thursday, December 21.

At this time, we don’t have information on a release rollout for season 2 in the UK. However, we anticipate it will join season 1 in airing on Channel 4. As more information becomes available to us, we’ll pass along the update.

Dr. Death season 2 plot

Here is the official synopsis for Dr. Death season 2:

"Dr. Death season two will feature the ‘Miracle Man’ storyline based on the most recent third season of the Wondery podcast. Paolo Macchiarini (Edgar Ramirez) is a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname ‘Miracle Man.’ When investigative journalist Benita Alexander (Mandy Moore) approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the ‘Miracle Man’ into question."

Edgar Ramirez, Dr. Death season 2 (Image credit: Scott McDermott/Peacock)

Dr. Death season 2 cast

Leading season 2 as Dr. Paolo Macchiarini and journalist Benita Alexander are Edgar Ramirez and Mandy Moore respectively. Already in 2023, Ramirez has starred in Florida Man and Wolf Like Me season 2. He’s previously been featured in American Crime Story, Yes Day and Jungle Cruise, among other shows and movies.

Moore is instantly recognizable to the millions of This Is Us fans who watched as she played matriarch Rebecca Pearson. She’s also starred in movies like Chasing Liberty and A Walk to Remember.

Helping to round out the rest of the cast are Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Ashley Madekwe (The Umbrella Academy) and Gustaf Hammarsten (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo).

Dr. Death season 2 trailer

A trailer for the new season has not yet been made available. However, here is an official teaser clip.

How to watch Dr. Death

In the US, Dr. Death is a Peacock original series. Those hoping to watch season 1 and 2 episodes need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Peacock offers a few options for would-be subscribers.

We anticipate that Dr. Death season 2 will join season 1 on Channel 4 in the UK.